Powell Scores 23 Points And The Clippers Hold Off The Warriors 102-99
Norman Powell scored 23 points and the Los Angeles Clippers held off the Golden State Warriors 102-99 on Monday night to win their fifth in a row at home.James Harden added 12 points and 16 assists for the Clippers, who had lost their first four games at their new arena. Ivica Zubac had 17 rebounds.
Stephen Curry | Image: AP
