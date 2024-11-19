sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Maharashtra Elections | Donald Trump | Middle East Tensions | G20 Summit | Air Pollution | Manipur Unrest |

Published 11:55 IST, November 19th 2024

Powell Scores 23 Points And The Clippers Hold Off The Warriors 102-99

Norman Powell scored 23 points and the Los Angeles Clippers held off the Golden State Warriors 102-99 on Monday night to win their fifth in a row at home.James Harden added 12 points and 16 assists for the Clippers, who had lost their first four games at their new arena. Ivica Zubac had 17 rebounds.

Reported by: Associated Press Television News
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
Stephen Curry
Stephen Curry | Image: AP
Advertisement

Loading...

11:55 IST, November 19th 2024