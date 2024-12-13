Sabonis Has Season-high 32 Points And 20 Rebounds To Lead Kings To A 111-109 Win Over Pelicans

Domantas Sabonas scored a season-high 32 points and matched a season best with 20 rebounds, and the Sacramento Kings beat the New Orleans Pelicans 111-109 on Thursday night.

DeMar DeRozan scored 29 points, while De'Aaron Fox and Keegan Murray each added 18 points for the Kings, who have won three straight and four of five.

CJ McCollum hit a season-high six 3-pointers and scored 36 points for New Orleans. His three-point play on a floater off the glass as he was falling down after being fouled by Fox made it 111-109 with 1:20 left.

The Pelicans then got two straight defensive stops, giving them a chance to shoot for a tie or victory in the final seconds. But Malik Monk took the ball from Dejounte Murray in what was technically scored as a block and Sabonis grabbed the loose ball for his final rebound to seal the result.

Trey Murphy III scored 21 points for New Orleans, but just five after the first quarter. Murray finished with 20 points for the Pelicans, who've lost 21 of their last 24 games.

Kings: Sacramento had not scored fewer than 115 points in any of its previous eight victories. Their 111 points tied their season low in a victory, which they've now done three times.

Pelicans: Yves Missi grabbed 11 rebounds, but the 6-foot-11 center's playing time was limited by foul trouble and Sabonis took advantage on both ends of the court. New Orleans committed 22 fouls, three more than Sacramento. The Pelicans also committed 17 turnovers.

Murray hit a 26-footer and followed that shortly after with a driving baseline floater that made it 111-106 with 1:41 to go.

Sacramento converted 18 offensive rebounds into 21 second-chance points and outscored New Orleans 27-17 on free throws.