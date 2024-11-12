Published 11:18 IST, November 12th 2024
Gilgeous-Alexander Scores Career-High 45 As Thunder Beat Clippers In First Game Without Holmgren
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander scored a career-high 45 points, and the Oklahoma City Thunder beat the Los Angeles Clippers 134-128 on Monday night,
- SportFit
- 2 min read
Reported by: Republic Sports Desk
Shai Gilgeous Alexander in action during OKC Thunder's NBA regular season clash against LA Clippers | Image: AP
11:15 IST, November 12th 2024