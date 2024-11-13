sb.scorecardresearch
Published 15:21 IST, November 13th 2024

Spoelstra Laments 'Horrendous Mistake' After Calling Timeout Heat Didn't Have In OT Loss To Pistons

Erik Spoelstra blamed himself for a “horrendous mistake” after calling a timeout the Miami Heat didn't have with 1.1 seconds left in overtime Tuesday night, a technical foul that gave the Detroit Pistons the tiebreaking free throw.

Reported by: Associated Press Television News
Erik Spoelstra
Erik Spoelstra | Image: AP
