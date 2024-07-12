sb.scorecardresearch
Published 10:46 IST, July 12th 2024

Veteran guard Kyle Lowry says he's re-signing with his hometown Philadelphia 76ers

Kyle Lowry says he is re-signing with his hometown Philadelphia 76ers.The six-time All-Star guard announced his decision on Instagram on Thursday.

Reported by: Associated Press Television News
Kyle Lowry
Kyle Lowry plays during Game 3 in an NBA basketball first-round playoff series in Philadelphia. | Image: AP
  • 2 min read
10:46 IST, July 12th 2024