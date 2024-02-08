English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated January 11th, 2024 at 15:08 IST

Victor Wembanyama has 1st NBA triple-double for Spurs in 130-108 against Pistons

Victor Wembanyama had 16 points, 12 rebounds and 10 assists for his first triple-double in the NBA, leading the San Antonio Spurs to a 130-108 victory over the Detroit Pistons .

Associated Press Television News
Victor Wembanyama
Victor Wembanyama | Image:AP
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read

 Victor Wembanyama had 16 points, 12 rebounds and 10 assists for his first triple-double in the NBA, leading the San Antonio Spurs to a 130-108 victory over the Detroit Pistons .

Wembanyama, the No. 1 pick in the draft, pulled off the feat in just 21 minutes playing against the franchise that was hoping to land him. Detroit had the league's worst record last season, but didn't get the first pick in the draft lottery.

Advertisement

Wembanyama was 6 of 16 from the field, missing all four of his 3-point attempts. The 7-foot-3 French phenom showed his playmaking skills on the break and in the post, setting up teammates with slick passes to surpass his previous season high of seven assists.

The Spurs (6-30) entered the game with the second-worst record in the NBA, with only the lowly Pistons behind them, and a five-game losing streak.

Advertisement

Detroit (3-35) has lost six consecutive games since breaking its NBA record-tying 28-game losing streak.

San Antonio took control in the first quarter with a 31-19 lead and the Pistons didn't put up much of a fight the rest of the night.

Advertisement

The Spurs had eight players score in double figures, including Keldon Johnson with 17 points and Devin Vassell with 16.

Detroit's Jalen Duren had 21 points and 12 rebounds. Jaden Ivey scored 19 points, missing 11 of 18 shots.

Advertisement

The Pistons were without point guard Cade Cunningham, who is expected to be out for another week with a strained left knee strain.

UP NEXT

Advertisement

Spurs: Host Charlotte on Friday night.

Pistons: Host Houston on Friday night.

Advertisement

Published January 11th, 2024 at 15:08 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Ananya Panday

Ananya At PFW

7 hours ago
Amyra Dastur

Amyra Learns Dance

7 hours ago
Divyanka Tripathi

Divyanka's Breezy Look

10 hours ago
Alia Bhatt

Alia's No Makeup Look

10 hours ago
Rashii Khanna-Vaani Kapoor

Raashii-Vaani Twin

10 hours ago
Vivek Dahiya

Vivek Sets Fitness Goals

12 hours ago
Karishma Tanna

Karishma In Athleisure

12 hours ago
Shantanu Maheshwari

Shantanu's Casual Look

12 hours ago
President Droupadi Murmu

Droupadi Murmu

16 hours ago
#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

a day ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

a day ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

a day ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

a day ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

a day ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

a day ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

2 days ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

2 days ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

2 days ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Pooja, Arjun Lead The Celeb Roll Call At Event

    Web Stories5 hours ago

  2. Inside Asmita Sood-Siddh's Dreamy Goa Wedding

    Web Stories6 hours ago

  3. Dil Hi Toh Hai Actress Asmita Sood Marries Boyfriend Siddh Mehta In Goa

    Entertainment6 hours ago

  4. Shahid Kapoor's Humourous Reply To Netizen Asking About Farzi 2

    Entertainment6 hours ago

  5. Prabhas, Disha To Shoot Romantic Song For Kalki 2898 AD In Europe?

    Entertainment6 hours ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement