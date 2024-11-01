sb.scorecardresearch
Published 15:37 IST, November 1st 2024

Wembanyama Has 22 Points And Nine Rebounds to Get Spurs Win Over Jazz

Victor Wembanyama had 22 points and nine rebounds to lead the San Antonio Spurs to a 106-88 victory over the Utah Jazz on Thursday night.Wembanyama also had seven assists, five steals, and five blocks, getting at least five in five categories for the second time in his career.

14:47 IST, November 1st 2024