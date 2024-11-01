Published 15:37 IST, November 1st 2024
Wembanyama Has 22 Points And Nine Rebounds to Get Spurs Win Over Jazz
Victor Wembanyama had 22 points and nine rebounds to lead the San Antonio Spurs to a 106-88 victory over the Utah Jazz on Thursday night.Wembanyama also had seven assists, five steals, and five blocks, getting at least five in five categories for the second time in his career.
