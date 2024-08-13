Published 10:13 IST, August 13th 2024

With A New Contract -- At A Discount Price -- And A New Title, Jalen Brunson Eager To Lead Knicks

Jalen Brunson gave the New York Knicks a $113 million discount in potential salary and they gave him the title of team captain. Two seasons into a partnership that has helped produce the Knicks' greatest success in a quarter of a century, it's clear the team and player believe in each other. .