Published 22:48 IST, October 30th 2024

With Clark and Reese gone, new crop of talented women's basketball players ready to take over

Caitlin Clark and Angel Reese helped bring women’s basketball to new heights over the past two years. While there may be a ratings dip from last season's record high, there are plenty of talented players like Paige Bueckers, JuJu Watkins, Deja Kelly, and Hannah Hidalgo ready to continue the rise.

Reported by: Associated Press Television News
Caitlin Clark stars for Indiana Fever
Caitlin Clark | Image: AP
