Published 19:31 IST, November 18th 2024

Beck throws for 2 TDs, runs for another to lead No. 11 Georgia past No. 6 Tennessee 31-17

Carson Beck silenced his critics by throwing for two touchdowns and running for another on a raucous Saturday night between the hedges, leading No. 11 Georgia to a 31-17 victory over No. 6 Tennessee that gave a huge boost to the Bulldogs' College Football Playoff hopes.

Georgia Quarterback Carson Beck
Georgia Quarterback Carson Beck | Image: AP
