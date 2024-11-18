Published 19:31 IST, November 18th 2024
Beck throws for 2 TDs, runs for another to lead No. 11 Georgia past No. 6 Tennessee 31-17
Carson Beck silenced his critics by throwing for two touchdowns and running for another on a raucous Saturday night between the hedges, leading No. 11 Georgia to a 31-17 victory over No. 6 Tennessee that gave a huge boost to the Bulldogs' College Football Playoff hopes.
- SportFit
- 4 min read
Reported by: Associated Press Television News
Georgia Quarterback Carson Beck | Image: AP
19:31 IST, November 18th 2024