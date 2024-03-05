English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 5th, 2024 at 18:50 IST

Beyond the Court: Onur Cukur’s inspiring story of balancing volleyball and education

Onur began his volleyball career in Turkey at a young age of 9. Cukur’s early exposure to the sport was influenced by his mother, who herself was an ex-player.

Reported by: Republic Sports Desk
Onur Cukur
Onur Cukur | Image:Special arrangement
  • Listen to this article
  • 3 min read
Advertisement

Onur Cukur, a setter for Kolkata Thunderbolts in the ongoing third season of the Prime Volleyball League powered by A23, has garnered a lot of fan-following because of his impressive showing on the court. The Turkish volleyball star, who hails from Izmir, has represented several European clubs throughout his career, including Galatasaray HDI Sigorta, and has also represented the Turkish national team. But despite his travels across the world, he lights up when talking about his time at home.

"Izmir is a city I holds dear to me. All my family is there, I still try to spend my summers every year with my family and I miss them dearly, when I am traveling for studies or abroad," he said.

Advertisement

Onur began his volleyball career in Turkey at a young age of 9. Cukur’s early exposure to the sport was influenced by his mother, who herself was a former player. Despite being pushed to the sport initially, his passion for the game only grew, leading him to play professionally in Turkey, the United States, and the Czech Republic. "I played in Turkey until I was 18 where I also represented the U-20 national team, afterwards I started travelling abroad."

Cukur pursued his education alongside his athletic career, studying sports psychology in the United States at the Grand Canyon University, Phoenix, Arizona. His decision to delve into sports psychology was fueled by a lifelong interest in the mental aspects of sports, recognizing its often-overlooked impact. He also shed light on the crucial role mental health plays in sports.

Advertisement

“Choosing between education and athletics was the only option for me. My parents made sure that my mind was not just in one place and they always wanted me to ensure my education is not affected," he said.

Cukur maintained good grades in high school and eventually went on to pursue a course in sports psychology at the Grand Canyon University in the USA.

Advertisement

"I wanted to play professionally. But I wanted to have a career beyond the court, as you can play only for a limited time. I needed a degree and I chose sports psychology because was always very interested in mental aspect of sports," he said.

Presently, apart from playing volleyball, Cukur is continuing his education, pursuing Masters in sports Psychology, and wishes to find a role in the same fired after retirement.

Advertisement

“Mental health is a huge part of sport, and not even just sports, but in daily life as well. It can be easily overlooked. We need people to get educated about it. It’s almost like training your body and you cannot perform to your maximum, if you don’t have control of your mind,” he said.

“Recently, it’s starting to get a lot more attention. People are starting to understand the impact it has on the performance,” he added.

Advertisement

Sharing his thoughts on India, Cukur expressed enthusiasm for the growing popularity of volleyball in the country. He opined, “It’s very fun. It is Different than anything else I have experienced before. I have played in like Turkey, Europe and in the USA, but the culture here is different,” he signed off.

Advertisement

Published March 5th, 2024 at 18:50 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Kajal Aggarwal with dad

Kajal With Dad At Airport

4 hours ago
Radhika and Rihanna

Rihanna Hugs Radhika

4 hours ago
Zeenat Aman

Zeenat Aman At Airport

4 hours ago
Madhuri Dixit with Shriram Nene

Madhuri's Airport Fashion

6 hours ago
Ranveer and Deepika

DeepVeer Leaves Jamnagar

6 hours ago
The Debate

Modi Ka Parivar

20 hours ago
Akon Vibe

Akon Vibes With Anant

a day ago
Rakul Preet Singh-Jackky Bhagnani

Rakul-Jackky's Dance

a day ago
Lucky Ali performs at Anant-Radhika Merchant wedding

Anant-Radhika's Wedding

a day ago
Nita Ambani

Anant-Radhika wedding

a day ago
Sini Shetty

Sini's Tribute

a day ago
Nita Ambani-Diljit Dosanjh

Anant-Radhika Wedding

a day ago
Anant-Radhika Bash

Anant-Radhika Bash Day 3

a day ago
Nita Ambani

Ambanis' Maha Aarti

a day ago
Radhika Merchant

Radhika Viral Moment

a day ago
Aishwarya Rai

Aish-Aaradhya Groove

a day ago
Mukesh-Nita Ambani

Mukesh-Nita's Dance

2 days ago
Ranveer Singh-Deepika Padukone

DeepVeer's Dance Show

2 days ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. WPL 2024 DC vs MI live: Match begins

    Sports 11 minutes ago

  2. Former India bowler with best figures in List A cricket retires

    Sports 17 minutes ago

  3. Budding kabaddi stars from across Maharashtra to take centre stage

    Sports 20 minutes ago

  4. Chennai: Madurai AIIMS Construction Work Begins Today After Much Delay

    India News20 minutes ago

  5. House of the Dragon Season 2 To Release On This Date

    Entertainment22 minutes ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo