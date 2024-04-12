×

Updated March 26th, 2023 at 22:13 IST

Bhavani Devi bags women's individual sabre gold in Senior Nationals Fencing Championship

It was a double delight for Bhavani Devi, as her team Tamil Nadu, also won the gold in the Women's Sabre Team event, by outplaying Kerala 45-34 in the final.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Bhavani Devi
Image: AP | Image:self
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Senior Nationals Fencing C'ship: Olympian Bhavani Devi bagged the gold medal in the women's Individual Sabre category of the 33rd Senior National Fencing Championship at the Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex here on Sunday.It was a double delight for Bhavani Devi, as her team Tamil Nadu, also won the gold in the Women's Sabre Team event, by outplaying Kerala 45-34 in the final.In the women's sabre individual category, Bhavani Devi, the first Indian fencer to qualify for the Olympics, clinched her 11th national title after she outplayed V Sunny Alka of Kerala 15-9 in a pulsating summit clash.

Bhavani Devi stormed into the final by prevailing over Punjab's Jagmeet Kaur 15-11, while V Sunny Alka got the better of Haryana' Aakhiri in another semi-final by 15-9.Bhavani Devi got a walk-over in the round of 64 and then she defeated Ritu Prajapati 15-3 in a lop-sided contest in round of 32.In the pre-quarters, Bhavani Devi stamped her authority as she outclassed Punjab's Husanpreet Kaur 15-2. In the quarter-finals, Rishika Khajuria was once again no match for Bhavani Devi, who easily won by 15-7.

In the Senior Women's Foil category, Kerala's Radhika Awati won the gold medal, beating state-mate VP Kanagalakshmi 15-8. Radhika had defeated Jammu and Kashmir's Riya Bakshi 15-6 in the first semi-final, while Kanagalakshmi got the better of Manipur's Mina Naorem 15-7 in the second semi-final. In the women's Sabre Team category, Tamil Nadu comprising Bhavani Devi, JS Jefarlin, M Tamil Selvi, M R Beni Quebha, won the gold medal after outclassing Kerala 45-34 in the final. 

The Kerala team comprised Christy Jose Jona, Reesha Puthussary, S Sowmiya, V Sunny Alka. Meanwhile, in the Men's Foil Individual Category, Manipur's Hemash Sanasam won the gold medal after he defeated Ismile Khan (SSCB) in the final 13-12, which went down the wire.Sanasam had marched into the final after overcoming the challenge of Bihar's Akash Kumar (15-13), while Ismile Khan, who ended as runner-up, made it to the summit clash by defeating Haryana's Dev 15-14 in another semi-final. 

Image: AP

Published March 26th, 2023 at 22:13 IST

