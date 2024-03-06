AI Dubs PM Modi’s Speeches in 8 Languages. Everything You Need to Know | Image: PTI

A massive announcement has been made by the Union Minister for Youth Affairs & Sports Anurag Thakur. The minister has revealed that the athletes of the Khelo India games will be eligible for government jobs. To develop the sports ecosystem vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Union Minister for I&B and Youth Affairs & Sports has made the grand announcement that will aid the upcoming generation of athletes. India is attempting to take a leap as a super power in terms of sports, and it is a big step taken by the government.

Big announcement regarding Khelo India athletes made by minister Anurag Thakur

Anurag Thakur took to Twitter to make a colossal revelation regarding the Khelo India athletes. The Sports minister revealed that the Department of Personnel & Training, with consultation from the Department of Sports, Ministry of Youth Affairs & Sports, has gradually changed the requirements for athletes wishing to apply for government positions.

'In keeping with our Hon'ble PM Shri [@narendramodi] ji's vision of a robust sports ecosystem, nurturing talent at grassroots level and turning sports into a lucrative and viable career option, Khelo India Athletes will now be eligible for government jobs.

‘This groundbreaking step now extends eligibility to medal winners from the 𝗞𝗵𝗲𝗹𝗼 𝗜𝗻𝗱𝗶𝗮 𝗚𝗮𝗺𝗲𝘀— 𝗬𝗼𝘂𝘁𝗵, 𝗨𝗻𝗶𝘃𝗲𝗿𝘀𝗶𝘁𝘆, 𝗣𝗮𝗿𝗮, 𝗮𝗻𝗱 𝗪𝗶𝗻𝘁𝗲𝗿 𝗚𝗮𝗺𝗲𝘀—to be eligible for government jobs. Additionally, games and events have been clearly defined to ensure inclusivity across various sports,’ Anurag Thakur shared a post on X (Formerly Twitter).

𝗕𝗶𝗴 𝗔𝗻𝗻𝗼𝘂𝗻𝗰𝗲𝗺𝗲𝗻𝘁 𝗳𝗼𝗿 𝗦𝗽𝗼𝗿𝘁𝘀𝗽𝗲𝗿𝘀𝗼𝗻𝘀!



The Sports Minister went on to say that these new regulations are a big step towards helping our athletes turn India into a sporting superpower.