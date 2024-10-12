sb.scorecardresearch
  Bills coach McDermott rules out starting defensive tackle Oliver from playing Jets on Monday night

Published 22:20 IST, October 12th 2024

Bills coach McDermott rules out starting defensive tackle Oliver from playing Jets on Monday night

Buffalo Bills defensive tackle Ed Oliver will miss a second week with a hamstring injury after coach Sean McDermott on Saturday ruled out the starter from playing at the New York Jets on Monday night.

Reported by: Associated Press Television News
Sean McDermott
Buffalo Bills head coach Sean McDermott speaks during a news conference after an NFL football game against the Houston Texans in Houston. | Image: AP Photo/Eric Gay
22:20 IST, October 12th 2024