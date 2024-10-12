Published 22:20 IST, October 12th 2024
Bills coach McDermott rules out starting defensive tackle Oliver from playing Jets on Monday night
Buffalo Bills defensive tackle Ed Oliver will miss a second week with a hamstring injury after coach Sean McDermott on Saturday ruled out the starter from playing at the New York Jets on Monday night.
Associated Press Television News
Buffalo Bills head coach Sean McDermott speaks during a news conference after an NFL football game against the Houston Texans in Houston. | Image: AP Photo/Eric Gay
22:20 IST, October 12th 2024