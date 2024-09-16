Published 13:33 IST, September 16th 2024

Blanco throws 6 shutout innings, Heyward goes deep as Astros beat Angels 6-4 to finish sweep

— Ronel Blanco threw six scoreless innings, Jason Heyward had a home run among his three hits, and the Houston Astros finished off a three-game sweep of the Los Angeles Angels with a 6-4 victory on Sunday