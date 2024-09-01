sb.scorecardresearch
  Bogey-free round sees Diksha rise in 3rd round at Women's Irish Open

Published 14:31 IST, September 1st 2024

Bogey-free round sees Diksha rise in 3rd round at Women's Irish Open

India's Diksha Dagar played a bogey-free 4-under 69 and rose to T-31 from T-55 in the third round of the KPMG Women's Irish Open. Diksha, who shot 72-74 on the first two days, had four birdies between the sixth and the 12th with no bogeys, and is now 4-under for 54 holes.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Diksha Dagar at Paris Olympics
Diksha Dagar at Paris Olympics | Image: X/@LETgolf
  • 2 min read
September 1st 2024