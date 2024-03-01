Advertisement

India’s first WBC World-Ranked boxer and most successful professional fighter in Indian history settles viral feud with Jake Paul by signing on as latest global star on MVP roster

Goyat joins MVP stars Jake Paul, Puerto Rico’s first ever undisputed world champion Amanda Serrano, KO Queen Shadasia Green, undefeated phenom H2O Sylve, and megastar Javon Walton

Today, Most Valuable Promotions (MVP) announced that India’s most successful professional boxer, welterweight talent Neeraj Goyat (18-4-2, 8 KOs) will be the newest signee to MVP’s expanding roster of world-class fighters. The announcement comes on the heels of Goyat’s surge to the forefront of fighter attention worldwide via his viral social media campaign to fight MVP co-founder and international superstar Jake Paul, which culminated with Goyat traveling to San Juan, Puerto Rico to face off with Paul in person ahead of Paul’s Saturday, March 2 fight vs. Ryan Bourland. Goyat’s initial callout to be Jake Paul’s opponent and subsequent faceoff set off a seismic wave of engagement across social media, garnering well over 150M views on his social media alone, positioning Goyat as unequivocally the most viral fighter in the world at this point in time. No fighter has received more views, likes or engagement than Neeraj Goyat over the last month. The two have paused their feud as they come together as teammates at Most Valuable Promotions, making Goyat, the first-ever Indian boxer to have made the WBC World Rankings, the promotions company’s first international signee. Goyat will make his MVP debut this summer.



Goyat, born in Begampur, Karnal, Haryana, India, began his amateur boxing career in 2006 while attending the Army Sports Institute and quickly began his rise to the top, winning first the bronze medal in 2007 at India’s Junior National Tournament, then the gold in 2008 in the Youth National Tournament. Goyat went on to become the first Indian boxer to participate in Olympic qualifiers, winning bronze in Venezuela before the 2016 summer games. Goyat is a three-time WBC Asia title holder and held the title in 2015, 2016, and 2017. He was named “Honorary Boxer of the Year” in 2017 by WBC Asia. Goyat was hurt in a car accident in 2019, which postponed a mega fight in the works against Amir Khan, but has since resumed fighting and continues his hunt for greatness. He trains under Kuldeep Keepa.

No stranger to showmanship, Goyat has also been featured in a number of television shows, including the Super Fighting League in 2013 and Super Boxing League in 2017. He is a recurring favorite among Bollywood films, having made his debut in Anurag Kashyap's film "Mukkabaaz" in 2017. Goyat also appeared in Ultimate Beastmaster, telecast on Netflix in 2017, and in the films "Toofaan," "RRR," and "Ghani." Goyat has garnered an impressive social audience across his platforms and has become one of the most recognizable athletes in Asia.

"I'm truly honored to be the newest member of the Most Valuable Promotions family. MVP has been making waves in the boxing world, particularly with its commitment to showcasing and uplifting women in the sport since 2021,” said Neeraj Goyat. “In just 2.5 years, MVP has organized some of the world's most significant boxing events, and I'm excited to work with MVP to elevate the status of professional boxing in India and bring attention to boxers from India globally.”

Goyat joins MVP’s elite roster of superstar athletes and up-and-coming stars including international superstar Jake Paul, boxing trailblazer and unified featherweight world champion Amanda “The Real Deal” Serrano, prolific top boxing prospect H2O Sylve, power-puncher Shadasia “The Sweet Terminator” Green, and multi-talented megastar Javon “Wanna” Walton, who will make his global debut alongside Serrano and Paul on Saturday, March 2 at the legendary Coliseo de Puerto Rico in San Juan, Puerto Rico. As the first international athlete signed to MVP, Goyat, will continue to excel as a fighter and compete in MVP’s future marquee events.

"Neeraj Goyat marks a historic milestone as MVP's inaugural international athlete signee, and we couldn’t be more excited about his potential as a standout competitor and leader in the realm of boxing," said MVP co-founder Nakisa Bidarian. “His viral callouts of Jake Paul certainly got our attention, and we’re honored to welcome Neeraj into our family of exceptional athletes. The influence of both Indian fighters and the Indian boxing fan base has been undervalued on the global stage, and we eagerly anticipate shining a worldwide spotlight on one of India's premier boxers. Neeraj stands as a pioneer in the boxing world, embodying the qualities of an exceptional athlete and leader for his people, that align seamlessly with our vision to amplify the sport on a global scale. This summer, Neeraj Goyat will be a key part of a global MVP event. Discussions have begun with potential opponents.”



Founded by Jake Paul and Nakisa Bidarian, with the mission to give athletes creative control, MVP works to identify, grow, and maximize return for its talent partners and events. Together, Paul and Bidarian have architected Jake Paul’s meteoric rise in combat sports. In 2021, MVP signed one of the most decorated Hispanic athletes of all time, Amanda Serrano and since signing with the company, she became the first ever Puerto Rican undisputed champion, before making history in the first-ever unified women’s championship fight to be fought over 12, three-minute rounds, the men’s championship standard in October 2023. Her previous historic clash against Katie Taylor at Madison Square Garden in 2022 earned recognition as Sports Illustrated’s Fight of the Year, The Ring’s Event of the Year and was further nominated for Event of the Year by Sports Business Journal. The event marked a pivotal point in women’s sports history as the first-time women have headlined a main event at the world-renowned venue in New York City.



