English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Updated March 9th, 2024 at 08:25 IST

Anthony Joshua KNOCKS OUT Francis Ngannou! Ex-MMA star slumps to a 0-2 record after one-sided match

Anthony Joshua defeated Francis Ngannou in the second round; The former heavyweight champion dominated his fight against the former UFC heavyweight champion.

Reported by: Republic Sports Desk
Anthony Joshua vs Francis Ngannou
Anthony Joshua vs Francis Ngannou | Image:X (Screengrab)
  • 2 min read
The Anthony Joshua vs Francis Ngannou clash was deemed as a battle of the powerhouse. Joshua is a former heavyweight champ and a phenomenal striker, while Ngannou hails from an MMA background and is an icon in the division. But Boxing is a seemingly new thing for the striker. The former UFC heavyweight champion was up against Joshua in a boxing match-up, but luck turned out to be in the favour of AJ as he secured a dominating win against Francis.

Also Read: A new form of TKO: Referee Marc Goddard's decision in PFL fight sparks outrage in MMA world

Anthony Joshua floors Francis Ngannou, ex-UFC star impresses but slumps to 0-2

At the Kingdom Arena in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, Anthony Joshua took down Francis Ngannou in the second round of the match, but he dominated throughout the clash against the former UFC star. Joshua's right hand stopped Ngannou twice in the first round. After the second 10-count, he appeared to have knocked Ngannou off his feet with an unobstructed right hand, ending the bout with a single blow. After facing off against Joshua (28-3, 25 KOs) in just his second professional boxing battle, the 37-year-old Ngannou eventually stood up on his stool, but the mixed martial arts star was obviously injured and in a state of stupor.

After the match, Joshua and Ngannou hugged each other and had a small interaction. The former boxing heavyweight champ revealed his chat with the former UFC star, where he said that he can go a long way and that he shouldn't give up on boxing.

“I told him he shouldn’t leave boxing. He can do well. Remember, he’s two fights in, and he’s fought the best. He can go a long way if he stays dedicated, but it’s up to him,” Anthony Joshua said. 

Also Read: UFC 299, O'Malley vs Vera 2: Match Card Venue, Live Streaming and details you need to know

The combat sports community was optimistic about Ngannou following his remarkable showing in an almost unanimous decision loss to Tyson Fury in October of last year. Joshua promptly demonstrated that years of boxing expertise are invaluable, and he may have also disclosed how casually Fury handled their fight last autumn.

Francis Ngannou, the former UFC heavyweight, walked out of the MMA promotion due to some contractual disagreements. He went on to sign a deal with the Professional Fighters League (PFL) but is yet to compete in a clash for the promotion. After his boxing bouts, Ngannou could spar against the PFL heavyweight champ Renan Ferreira, and it could happen later this year.

(With AP Inputs)

Published March 9th, 2024 at 08:19 IST

