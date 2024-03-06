×

Updated March 6th, 2024 at 15:55 IST

Anthony Joshua vs Francis Ngannou Live Streaming: Venue, fight card, time & details you need to know

Anthony Joshua and Francis Ngannou will clash in a bozing event that is being dubbed as the Knockout Chaos, and it will take place in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

Reported by: Pavitra Shome
Anthony Joshua vs Francis Ngannou
Anthony Joshua vs Francis Ngannou | Image:Instagram/@francisngannou
  • 2 min read
Francis Ngannou, who shocked the world after his shift from the UFC to boxing, is all set to clash against Anthony Joshua. Both superstars will be up for a 10-round heavyweight showdown in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. Ngannou shocked everyone when he went tor-to-toe against Tyson Fury and gave him a beating before losing the match. On the other hand, Anthony Joshua has a solid chance to continue his winning ways. Nine bouts on the bill, including a matchup between Tyson Fury's half-brother Roman and Martin Svarc, will showcase bright young boxers.

Anthony Joshua vs Francis Ngannou Live Streaming: Knockout Chaos venue, broadcast, streaming, timings & other details you need to know

Anthony Joshua vs Francis Ngannou: Fight Card

MAIN EVENT: Anthony Joshua vs. Francis Ngannou

Zhilei Zhang vs Joseph Parker

Rey Vargas vs Nick Ball

Israil Madrimov vs. Magomed Kurbanov

Gavin Gwynne vs. Mark Chamberlain

Justis Huni vs. Kevin Lerena

Jack McGann vs. Louis Green

Roman Fury vs. Martin Svarc

Ziyad Almaayouf vs. Christian Lopez Flores

Andrii Novytski vs. Juan Torres

***Card subject to change

When will the Anthony Joshua vs Francis Ngannou take place?

The Anthony Joshua vs Francis Ngannou will take place on Friday, March 8th, 2024. It will take place from 09:30 PM.

Where will the Anthony Joshua vs Francis Ngannou take place?

The Anthony Joshua vs Francis Ngannou will be hosted at the Kingdom Arena in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

How to watch the Anthony Joshua vs Francis Ngannou Live telecast in India?

Unfortunately, fans in India cannot watch the Anthony Joshua vs Francis Ngannou live telecast since there is no official broadcast.

How to watch the Anthony Joshua vs Francis Ngannou Live Streaming in India?

Fans in India can watch the Anthony Joshua vs Francis Ngannou Live Streaming via DAZN.

How to watch the Anthony Joshua vs Francis Ngannou Live Streaming in the UK?

Fans in the UK can watch the Anthony Joshua vs Francis Ngannou via DAZN and Sky Sports Box Office.

How to watch the Anthony Joshua vs Francis Ngannou Live Streaming in the US?

Fans in the US can watch the Anthony Joshua vs Francis Ngannou via DAZN Pay per view.

Anthony Joshua vs Francis Ngannou: Timings

RegionDateStart TimeMain Event Ring Walks (approx.)
Saudi ArabiaFriday, March 86 p.m. AST2:00 a.m. AST
USA and Canada (ET)Friday, March 810 a.m. ET6:00 p.m. ET
USA and Canada (PT)Friday, March 87 a.m. PT3:00 p.m. PT
UK and IrelandFriday, March 83 p.m. GMT11:00 p.m. GMT
AustraliaSaturday, March 92 a.m. AEDT10:00 a.m. AEDT
Published March 6th, 2024 at 15:03 IST

