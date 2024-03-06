Updated March 6th, 2024 at 15:55 IST
Anthony Joshua vs Francis Ngannou Live Streaming: Venue, fight card, time & details you need to know
Anthony Joshua and Francis Ngannou will clash in a bozing event that is being dubbed as the Knockout Chaos, and it will take place in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.
- Sports
- 2 min read
Advertisement
Francis Ngannou, who shocked the world after his shift from the UFC to boxing, is all set to clash against Anthony Joshua. Both superstars will be up for a 10-round heavyweight showdown in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. Ngannou shocked everyone when he went tor-to-toe against Tyson Fury and gave him a beating before losing the match. On the other hand, Anthony Joshua has a solid chance to continue his winning ways. Nine bouts on the bill, including a matchup between Tyson Fury's half-brother Roman and Martin Svarc, will showcase bright young boxers.
Also Read: You might have missed WWE's tribute to Sting on WWE Raw, here's how discreet it was
Advertisement
Anthony Joshua vs Francis Ngannou Live Streaming: Knockout Chaos venue, broadcast, streaming, timings & other details you need to know
Anthony Joshua vs Francis Ngannou: Fight Card
Advertisement
MAIN EVENT: Anthony Joshua vs. Francis Ngannou
Zhilei Zhang vs Joseph Parker
Advertisement
Rey Vargas vs Nick Ball
Israil Madrimov vs. Magomed Kurbanov
Advertisement
Gavin Gwynne vs. Mark Chamberlain
Justis Huni vs. Kevin Lerena
Advertisement
Jack McGann vs. Louis Green
Roman Fury vs. Martin Svarc
Advertisement
Ziyad Almaayouf vs. Christian Lopez Flores
Andrii Novytski vs. Juan Torres
Advertisement
***Card subject to change
When will the Anthony Joshua vs Francis Ngannou take place?
Advertisement
The Anthony Joshua vs Francis Ngannou will take place on Friday, March 8th, 2024. It will take place from 09:30 PM.
Where will the Anthony Joshua vs Francis Ngannou take place?
Advertisement
The Anthony Joshua vs Francis Ngannou will be hosted at the Kingdom Arena in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.
How to watch the Anthony Joshua vs Francis Ngannou Live telecast in India?
Advertisement
Unfortunately, fans in India cannot watch the Anthony Joshua vs Francis Ngannou live telecast since there is no official broadcast.
How to watch the Anthony Joshua vs Francis Ngannou Live Streaming in India?
Advertisement
Fans in India can watch the Anthony Joshua vs Francis Ngannou Live Streaming via DAZN.
Also Read: ‘He's someone I want to replicate’: Tom Hartley wants to be 'real game-changer' like cricket legend
Advertisement
How to watch the Anthony Joshua vs Francis Ngannou Live Streaming in the UK?
Fans in the UK can watch the Anthony Joshua vs Francis Ngannou via DAZN and Sky Sports Box Office.
Advertisement
How to watch the Anthony Joshua vs Francis Ngannou Live Streaming in the US?
Fans in the US can watch the Anthony Joshua vs Francis Ngannou via DAZN Pay per view.
Advertisement
Anthony Joshua vs Francis Ngannou: Timings
|Region
|Date
|Start Time
|Main Event Ring Walks (approx.)
|Saudi Arabia
|Friday, March 8
|6 p.m. AST
|2:00 a.m. AST
|USA and Canada (ET)
|Friday, March 8
|10 a.m. ET
|6:00 p.m. ET
|USA and Canada (PT)
|Friday, March 8
|7 a.m. PT
|3:00 p.m. PT
|UK and Ireland
|Friday, March 8
|3 p.m. GMT
|11:00 p.m. GMT
|Australia
|Saturday, March 9
|2 a.m. AEDT
|10:00 a.m. AEDT
Advertisement
Published March 6th, 2024 at 15:03 IST
Your Voice. Now Direct.
Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.