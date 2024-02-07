Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated January 25th, 2024 at 13:41 IST

'I haven’t announced retirement': 41-year-old Mary Kom puts an end to all speculations

India's boxing great Mary Kom has shared a clarification over retirement reports after she revealed that she cannot take part due to age limit.

Pavitra Shome
Mary Kom
Mary Kom | Image: PTI
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

MC Mary Kom: One of India's greatest female fighters, Mary Kom is a true boxing phenomenon. Kom was a successful star, winning numerous championships and medals. One of her most recent statements circulated like wildfire that she cannot compete owing to age limits, sparking retirement speculation and claims.

3 Things you need to know

Advertisement
  • MC Mary Kom is a boxer from Kangathei, Manipur
  • Kom has represented India in various international stages
  • The Manipur-born boxer has announced that she is stepping down due to IBA restrictions

Mary Kom clarifies after ‘retirement’ reports spread like wildfire

The internet was buzzing after MC Mary Kom revealed that she would not be allowed to take part in a competitive level and would be hanging up her gloves. To defuse the situation, the Manipur-born fighter, 41, has now provided an explanation.

“I haven’t announced retirement yet and I have been misquoted. I will personally come in front of media whenever I want to announce it. I have gone through some media reports stating that I have announced retirement and this is not true.

Advertisement

“I was attending a school event in Dibrugarh on 24 January 2024 wherein I was motivating children and I said ‘I still have hunger of achieving in sports but the age limit in Olympics doesn’t allow me to participate,’ though I can carry on with my sport. I am still focusing on my fitness and whenever I will announce retirement, I will inform everyone,” Mary Kom said in a statement.

Mary Kom has not been seen in action since her pre-quarterfinal loss in the Tokyo Olympics, which was her last appearance at the quadrennial showpiece. Her future has been intensely speculated ever since given that she has refrained from taking the professional plunge where there is no age bar.

Advertisement

She is unarguably one of the most decorated Indian sportspersons of all time with six asian titles along with her half a dozen world gold medals.

Mary Kom won six World Championship gold medals during her extraordinary athletic career. She is also India's first female boxer to reach the Olympic podium, a five-time Asian champion, and the 2012 Olympic gold medalist.

Advertisement

With PTI Inputs

Advertisement

Published January 25th, 2024 at 09:17 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

President Droupadi Murmu

Droupadi Murmu

2 hours ago
#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

17 hours ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

18 hours ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

18 hours ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

18 hours ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

18 hours ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

21 hours ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

a day ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

a day ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

a day ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon Steps Out

a day ago
Medha Shankar

Medha Shankar Spotted

a day ago
Man jumps into raging LA River to save his dog

LA Fire Dept Saves Man

a day ago
Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh

DeepVeer In Belgium

a day ago
Nick Jonas

Nick Enjoys Monsoon in LA

a day ago
Shriya Saran

Shriya's Village Video

a day ago
Isabella Kaif

Isabelle's Casual Avatar

a day ago
Karan Singh Grover

Karan Turns Muse For Devi

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Rupee strengthens amid foreign banks' dollar sales

    Business News9 minutes ago

  2. Toyota hitches a ride with the zeitgeist

    Business News9 minutes ago

  3. YouTube's new feature

    Web Stories9 minutes ago

  4. LIVE: BJP-Cong Mega Showdown, Bommai Detained In Bengaluru

    India News10 minutes ago

  5. 3rd Cong Leader Backs DK Suresh’s 'Separate Country' Comment

    India News11 minutes ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement