MC Mary Kom: One of India's greatest female fighters, Mary Kom is a true boxing phenomenon. Kom was a successful star, winning numerous championships and medals. One of her most recent statements circulated like wildfire that she cannot compete owing to age limits, sparking retirement speculation and claims.

3 Things you need to know

MC Mary Kom is a boxer from Kangathei, Manipur

Kom has represented India in various international stages

The Manipur-born boxer has announced that she is stepping down due to IBA restrictions

Mary Kom clarifies after ‘retirement’ reports spread like wildfire

The internet was buzzing after MC Mary Kom revealed that she would not be allowed to take part in a competitive level and would be hanging up her gloves. To defuse the situation, the Manipur-born fighter, 41, has now provided an explanation.

“I haven’t announced retirement yet and I have been misquoted. I will personally come in front of media whenever I want to announce it. I have gone through some media reports stating that I have announced retirement and this is not true.

“I was attending a school event in Dibrugarh on 24 January 2024 wherein I was motivating children and I said ‘I still have hunger of achieving in sports but the age limit in Olympics doesn’t allow me to participate,’ though I can carry on with my sport. I am still focusing on my fitness and whenever I will announce retirement, I will inform everyone,” Mary Kom said in a statement.

Mary Kom has not been seen in action since her pre-quarterfinal loss in the Tokyo Olympics, which was her last appearance at the quadrennial showpiece. Her future has been intensely speculated ever since given that she has refrained from taking the professional plunge where there is no age bar.

She is unarguably one of the most decorated Indian sportspersons of all time with six asian titles along with her half a dozen world gold medals.

Mary Kom won six World Championship gold medals during her extraordinary athletic career. She is also India's first female boxer to reach the Olympic podium, a five-time Asian champion, and the 2012 Olympic gold medalist.

With PTI Inputs