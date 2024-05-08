Advertisement

The Boxing fandom has erupted ever since it was found out that Ryan Garcia was reportedly tested positive for a performance-enhancing supplement. The revelation was made after his match with Devin Haney, which he won. But him testing positive for PED and being over the right limit cost him the title bout. Garcia attracted a lot of criticism, and even MMA great Conor McGregor could not keep his calm over the situation. However, Garcia has been vocal about the denial, as he has been constantly declining all the allegations coming up against him. He is also ready to present another sample to prove his innocence.

Ryan Garcia wants a second sample to be tested after the first one reportedly tests positive

As per reports from ESPN, Ryan Garcia is ready to provide the B-sample and is requesting to be analyzed. His initial sample reportedly tested positive for a banned performance-enhancing substance Ostarine which was taken the day before and on the day of the fight. The results of the test weren't available until after the fight, which attracted a lot of critiques as several people claimed that his fight against Devin Haney wasn't a clean bout. Garcia had denied the use of any performance-enhancing substance and has been vocal over the criticism. He also posted a video stating his side and denied breaking the rules.

Fake news like if I was Donald trump pic.twitter.com/PVg5EW7yLd — RYAN GARCIA (@RyanGarcia)

In New York, Ryan Garcia prevailed over Devin Haney via majority decision. Garcia handed the WBC super lightweight champion his first defeat by putting him out three times. He was over the weight limit, though, thus the title was not at stake. Garcia prevailed in the battle but did not receive the title.

Even though nothing has been made official by the World Anti-Doping Agency, Garcia's win over Haney could be overturned if the drug test comes out positive. Even though he doesn't have much to lose, the boxer's reputation will be on the line as he has vehemently denied the use of any drug.