Indian boxers Amit Kumar (63.5kg) and Ishmeet Singh (75kg) entered the semifinals of the Boxam International Tournament in La Nucia, Spain with contrasting victories.

Sachin Kumar (80kg) too moved to the last four stage after receiving a walkover from Spain's Pablo Coy Bernal on Thursday.

Amit put up a brilliant performance as he eked out a stunning 3-2 split decision win to defeat Mexico’s Miguel Angel Martinez, who has already qualified for the Paris Olympics in the light welterweight category.