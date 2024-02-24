Advertisement

Following the success of three previous talent hunt programmes, Boxing Federation of India in association with REC Limited, a leading Maharatna Company under the Ministry of Power is all set to unfold the next chapter with the Eastern Open Talent Hunt scheduled to be held from March 2 to March 18, 2024, at the Deshbhakta Tarun Ram Phookan Indoor Stadium in Guwahati.

The Eastern Open Talent Hunt forms a vital part of the four open preliminary tournaments organized by the Boxing Federation of India across different regions of the country. These tournaments cater to elite, youth, junior, and sub-junior categories for both men and women boxers.

"The collaboration between BFI and REC Limited underscores our commitment to bolster sporting talent across India. Assam and North East have played a pivotal role in identifying innumerable boxing talents and I hope this Eastern Open Talent Hunt in Guwahati will give players of the region an exceptional opportunity to showcase their talent as well as take a direct shot at being noticed by the right stakeholders. I hope sports and boxing enthusiasts will participate in huge numbers and we will be able to unearth more fresh talents from this region," said Ajay Singh, President of the Boxing Federation of India (BFI)

These are open tournaments and anyone can participate and get themselves enrolled to showcase their skills.

Registration for the REC Eastern Open Talent Hunt is currently underway, with the deadline for Junior/Sub-Junior category registrations set for February 24 and for Elite/Youth category registrations is open till March 4, 2024.

The event will commence on March 2nd, featuring Junior and sub-junior events, and will continue until March 9th, 2024. The Elite and Youth events will follow from March 11-18, 2024.

"We are thrilled to bring the REC Talent Hunt Programme to Guwahati; there is immense potential for Eastern Open, which can become a strong platform to unearth India's future boxing gems. We have witnessed the passion and talent hidden in each part of the country wherever we have taken this event and we anticipate to discover more aspiring boxers as we move to Guwahati, one of the strong boxing hubs in India." stated Hemanta Kumar Kalita, Secretary General, Boxing Federation of India

The Khelo India Southern Open Talent Hunt Programme previously has seen a participation of over 841 boxers with 259 in the Junior/Sub-Junior category and over 582 in the Elite/Youth category.

The Western Open Talent Hunt which happened in January witnessed 213 participants in the Junior/Sub-Junior category and 299 participants in the Elite/Youth category.

Following the Eastern Talent Hunt, a combined National talent hunt program will take place featuring the winners from all the Talent Hunt Programme to shortlist the winners.