Updated February 27th, 2024 at 14:22 IST

CONFIRMED | Jake Paul agrees to fight Indian boxer from Haryana, might get a huge surprise in match

Jake Paul has officially agreed to fight Neeraj Goyat from Haryana, India, setting the stage for what could be a surprising and highly anticipated showdown.

Aryan Suraj Chadha
Jake Paul
Jake Paul | Image:AP
In an intriguing change of events, Indian professional boxer Neeraj Goyat will square battle against American pugilist and YouTuber Jake Paul in a highly awaited fight this year. The two players' heated rivalry extended beyond social media, ending in a spectacular face-to-face confrontation on the streets of Puerto Rico. With Goyat accusing Paul of insulting him in an Indian regional language using a translation app, emotions have risen, paving the way for a heated and highly anticipated big card event.

Also Read: Ranji Trophy: Tushar Deshpande & Tanush Kotian break 78 years record

What happened between Neeraj Goyat and Jake Paul? 

Indian professional boxer Neeraj Goyat will take on Jake Paul in a mega card this year after a bitter war of words on social media with the American pugilist who is also a youtuber.

The two engaged in a dramatic face-to-face encounter on the streets of Puerto Rico recently and challenged each other.

“Both of them are slated to fight in a mega card soon,” read a statement from Goyat’s promoters.

Paul has appeared in nine professional fights in his career, winning eight of them.

Goyat is more experienced having fought 24 bouts, 18 of them being victories.

The feud started when 32-year-old Goyat accused Paul of using a translator application to abuse him in a regional Indian language.

“Jake Paul, I’m the man of my word. I’m here. I’m in your country. I’m here in your town. I’m here in your gym, man. Now abuse... You using translate application and you abusing in Indian language. Now abuse,” declared Goyat.

Also Read: SETBACK for both India and Gujarat Titans! Shami undergoes surgery

Before the face off in Puerto Rico, Goyat had been consistently issuing challenges to Paul.

In response, Paul had implied that the Indian lacked interest in engaging in a physical bout.

(With strong inputs from PTI)

 

Published February 27th, 2024 at 14:22 IST

