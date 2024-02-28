Advertisement

In an intriguing change of events, Indian professional boxer Neeraj Goyat will square battle against American pugilist and YouTuber Jake Paul in a highly awaited fight this year. The two players' heated rivalry extended beyond social media, ending in a spectacular face-to-face confrontation on the streets of Puerto Rico. With Goyat accusing Paul of insulting him in an Indian regional language using a translation app, emotions have risen, paving the way for a heated and highly anticipated big card event.

What happened between Neeraj Goyat and Jake Paul?

Indian professional boxer Neeraj Goyat will take on Jake Paul in a mega card this year.

The two engaged in a dramatic face-to-face encounter on the streets of Puerto Rico recently and challenged each other.

“Both of them are slated to fight in a mega card soon,” read a statement from Goyat’s promoters.

Paul has appeared in nine professional fights in his career, winning eight of them.

Goyat is more experienced having fought 24 bouts, 18 of them being victories.

The feud started when 32-year-old Goyat accused Paul of using a translator application to abuse him in a regional Indian language.

“Jake Paul, I’m the man of my word. I’m here. I’m in your country. I’m here in your town. I’m here in your gym, man. Now abuse... You using translate application and you abusing in Indian language. Now abuse,” declared Goyat.

Before the face off in Puerto Rico, Goyat had been consistently issuing challenges to Paul.

In response, Paul had implied that the Indian lacked interest in engaging in a physical bout.

