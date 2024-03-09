Advertisement

The much-anticipated encounter between Anthony Joshua and Francis Ngannou is scheduled to take place on March 8, 2024. According to the variation in time zones, the fight will take place on March 9, 2024. Since the fight is set to attract audiences from all over the world, therefore, it is going to be a huge money fight. It is taking place in Saudi Arabia, hence, global icons like Cristiano Ronaldo may again make their presence felt.

Thus, with all to look forward to let's find out how to watch the action live.

When will the Francis Ngannou vs Anthony Joshua take place?

The Francis Ngannou vs Anthony Joshua will take place on Friday, March 8th, 2024. It will take place from 09:30 PM. The main event fight i.e., Francis Ngannou vs Anthony Joshua will approximately kick-off at 4:20 AM IST (March 9). Aside of India, here are the details related to other time zones.

USA: 11 AM EST

UK: 3 PM GMT

UAE: 7 PM local time

Where will the Francis Ngannou vs Anthony Joshua take place?

The Francis Ngannou vs Anthony Joshua will be hosted at the Kingdom Arena in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

How to watch the Francis Ngannou vs Anthony Joshua Live telecast in India?

Unfortunately, fans in India cannot watch the Francis Ngannou vs Anthony Joshua live telecast since there is no official broadcast.

How to watch the Francis Ngannou vs Anthony Joshua Live Streaming in India?

Fans in India can watch the Francis Ngannou vs Anthony Joshua Live Streaming via DAZN.

How to watch the Francis Ngannou vs Anthony Joshua Live Streaming in the UK?

Fans in the UK can watch the Francis Ngannou vs Anthony Joshua via DAZN and Sky Sports Box Office.

How to watch the Francis Ngannou vs Anthony Joshua Live Streaming in the US?

Fans in the US can watch the Francis Ngannou vs Anthony Joshua via DAZN Pay per view.

How to watch the Francis Ngannou vs Anthony Joshua Live Streaming in UAE?

Fans in the UAE can watch the Francis Ngannou vs Anthony Joshua fight via. DAZN Pay per view.