Advertisement

After being shunned by the UFC, the promotion's former Heavyweight Title holder, Francis Ngannou has come a long way in terms of the monetary stature. From reportedly earning some hundred thousand bucks in UFC, the Cameronian is now dealing in millions. Many publications stated that Ngannou earned a whopping $10 million fighting Tyson Fury. The Predator is now scheduled to step inside the boxing ring on Friday, March 8, 2024, and is set to make another exorbitant number. How much? Let's find out.

Also Read | Dana White reveals President Putin gave Khabib a GIFT WORTH $20 MILLION

Advertisement

Francis Ngannou to take on Anthony Joshua

Francis Ngannou will have his second showing in the boxing ring today. While the challenge was intense the last time when he was here, the challenge would be equally daunting even this time. He will take on the British professional boxer, a multi-time title winner, Anthony Joshua. The heavyweight pair will collide in the boxing ring in Saudi Arabia. The special event is billed as "Knockout Chaos". Since the fight is set to attract audiences from all over the world, therefore, it is a huge money fight and both fighters will receive a sizeable figure.

Advertisement

Also Read | 'They held me down, made me watch kids get raped. I've got proof': Ryan Garcia shocks the world

Advertisement

Francis Ngannou vs Anthony Joshua: How much money Francis Ngannou will receive?

The fight's earnings for Joshua and Ngannou have not been made public. Many media outlets used a Sports Business Journal article purporting to show that, when pay-per-view points are excluded, AJ will earn $50 million compared to Ngannou's $20 million. However, the original piece no longer provides a list of precise numbers. Still, a Forbes report has supported the idea that those amounts are real. Ngannou received $10 million for his October fight, according to Fury, whose pal Derek Chisora said the "Gypsy King" took home $50 million.

Advertisement

While the fighters are set to take home a huge sum, let's hope that the audience also reaps from the match and that the fight lives up to the expectations. Considering the profile of both the heavyweights, it can be predicted that the fight could go down to the wire. As per the betting odds, Anthony Joshua will enter as the favourite.