Updated March 26th, 2024 at 18:59 IST

Haryana crowned champions at 3rd Sub Junior National Championship

Delhi and Maharashtra clinched 11 and six medals respectively; Haryana’s Diya and UP’s Bhavya awarded with the Best Boxer Award

Reported by: Republic Sports Desk
Haryana Boys team with their best team trophy at the 3rd sub juniors nationals
Haryana Boys team with their best team trophy at the 3rd sub juniors nationals | Image:BAI
  • 2 min read
Establishing their dominance once again in the national circuit, Haryana clinched the team titles in both boys and girls categories with an impressive combined medal tally of 19 at the 3rd Sub Junior National Championship at the Shaheed Vijay Singh Pathik Sports Complex in Greater Noida.

Haryana, the reigning champions in the girls section, successfully defended their title after finishing on top of the table with 64 points. They won 10 medals which included seven gold, one silver and two bronze. Haryana boxers stamped their authority with a dominating display as six out of seven boxers won comfortably with unanimous 5-0 decisions.

Diya (61kg) continued her phenomenal form with a convincing 5-0 win over Delhi’s Yashika. She was also adjudged the best boxer for her brilliant outing throughout the tournament.

The other gold medallists for Haryana in the girls category were Bhoomi (35kg), Nischal Sharma (37kg), Rakhi (43kg), Naitik (52kg), Navya (55kg) and Sukhreet (64kg).

Delhi and Maharashtra finished second and third with 34 and 31 points respectively in the girls section. Boxers from Delhi won one gold, three silver and four bronze medals while Maharashtra ended their campaign with one gold, three silver and two bronze medals.

The bronze medallist Hillang (37kg) of Arunachal Pradesh secured the most promising boxer award in the girls category.

Haryana boxers showcased their might in the boys category as well, winning nine medals which included six gold, two silver and one bronze to secure the first position with 62 points.

Uday Singh led Haryana’s domination with 5-0 victory in 37kg against S Sujith of Tamil Nadu. Nitin (40kg), Ravi Sihag (49kg), Lakshay (52kg), Naman (58kg) and Anmol Dahiya (64kg) also won their respective finals to give Haryana a perfect end to their impressive campaign.

Uttarakhand finished second with 34 points (three gold and three silver medals) followed by UP at third position with 29 points (one gold, three silver, one bronze medal).

UP’s Bhavya Pratap who defeated Haryana’s Siddhant in the boys 61kg final, bagged the best boxer. Vishu Pal (35kg), on the other hand, was awarded with the most promising boxer award in the boys category for his standout performance in the tournament.
 

The prestigious tournament witnessed the participation of 612 boxers, including 337 boys and 275 girls.

Published March 26th, 2024 at 18:59 IST

