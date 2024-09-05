Published 14:35 IST, September 5th 2024
Imane Khelif's Olympic gold inspires Algerian girls to take up boxing
In the weeks since Algeria's Imane Khelif won an Olympic gold medal in women's boxing, athletes and coaches in the North African nation say national enthusiasm is inspiring newfound interest in the sport, particularly among women.
- SportFit
- 4 min read
Reported by: Associated Press Television News
Imane Khelif celebrates her Gold Medal at Paris Oympics | Image: AP
- Listen to this article
- 4 min read
Advertisement
14:35 IST, September 5th 2024