sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Georgia School Shooting | Manipur Attacks | Emergency Row | IC 814 | Paralympics 2024 | #JusticeforAbhaya | Muck in Mollywood |

Published 14:35 IST, September 5th 2024

Imane Khelif's Olympic gold inspires Algerian girls to take up boxing

In the weeks since Algeria's Imane Khelif won an Olympic gold medal in women's boxing, athletes and coaches in the North African nation say national enthusiasm is inspiring newfound interest in the sport, particularly among women.

Reported by: Associated Press Television News
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
Imane Khelif celebrates her Gold Medal at Paris Oympics
Imane Khelif celebrates her Gold Medal at Paris Oympics | Image: AP
  • Listen to this article
  • 4 min read
Advertisement

14:35 IST, September 5th 2024