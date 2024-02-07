Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated January 29th, 2024 at 15:33 IST

Indian boxer Mandeep Jangra wins intercontinental title in US

Indian boxer Mandeep Jangra won the US-based National Boxing Association's intercontinental super featherweight title after defeating American Gerardo Esquivel at Toppenish City, Washington.

Press Trust Of India
Mandeep Jangra
Mandeep Jangra | Image:X.com
Indian boxer Mandeep Jangra won the US-based National Boxing Association's intercontinental super featherweight title after defeating American Gerardo Esquivel at Toppenish City, Washington. Undefeated in his professional career so far the 30-year-old, who trains under former Olympic silver-medallist Roy Jones Jr, dropped down from his previous 75kg weight class to compete for this title on Friday.

''This victory is not just mine but of every person who has supported me throughout the journey. My coaches, family, fans etc. stood with me. I dedicate this title to my country. I will try to continue achieving similar respect and titles for the country in the future also,'' Jangra said in a media release.

Before the win against Esquivel, Jangra, who made his professional boxing debut in 2021, registered knockout wins in four out of his six fights.

Jangra had a decent run in the amateur circuit as welll and won a Commonwealth Games silver medal in the 2014 Glasgow edition. The National Boxing Association (NBA) is a Florida-based sanctioning body for professional bouts.

Published January 29th, 2024 at 15:33 IST

