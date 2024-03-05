Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 4th, 2024 at 23:36 IST

Jaismine crashes out of World Olympic Boxing Qualifier

India's dismal run at the first World Olympic Boxing Qualifier continued as Commonwealth Games medallist Jaismine Lamboria made an opening round exit here. The 22-year-old, who won a bronze medal at the 2022 Birmingham CWG, lost by a 0-5 unanimous verdict to Japan's Ayaka Taguchi.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Indian Boxer Jaismine
Indian Boxer Jaismine | Image:PTI
  • Listen to this article
  • 1 min read
Advertisement

India's dismal run at the first World Olympic Boxing Qualifier continued as Commonwealth Games medallist Jaismine Lamboria made an opening round exit here.

The 22-year-old, who won a bronze medal at the 2022 Birmingham CWG, lost by a 0-5 unanimous verdict to Japan's Ayaka Taguchi in the women's 60kg round of 64 late on Sunday.

Advertisement

Earlier on Sunday, Deepak Bhoria (51kg) and Narender Berwal (+92kg) also crashed out of the tournament, losing their respective opening rounds.

Six Indian boxers are still in the fray for earning Paris Olympic quotas.

Advertisement

National champion Lakshya Chahar will begin his campaign late Monday night. He will take on 2021 Asian silver medallist Meysam Gheshlaghi of Iran.

Boxers who fail to earn quotas here will get a final chance to seal their passage to the Paris Games during the second World Olympic Boxing Qualifier, scheduled to be held in Bangkok from May 23 to June 3.

Advertisement

India have secured four 2024 Olympic quotas so far through Nikhat Zareen (50kg), Preeti Pawar (54kg), Parveen Hooda (57kg) and Lovlina Borgohain (75kg) clinching their entry to Paris at the Asian games last year.

Advertisement

Published March 4th, 2024 at 23:36 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

The Debate

Modi Ka Parivar

11 minutes ago
Akon Vibe

Akon Vibes With Anant

6 hours ago
Rakul Preet Singh-Jackky Bhagnani

Rakul-Jackky's Dance

6 hours ago
Lucky Ali performs at Anant-Radhika Merchant wedding

Anant-Radhika's Wedding

6 hours ago
Nita Ambani

Anant-Radhika wedding

7 hours ago
Sini Shetty

Sini's Tribute

7 hours ago
Nita Ambani-Diljit Dosanjh

Anant-Radhika Wedding

7 hours ago
Anant-Radhika Bash

Anant-Radhika Bash Day 3

8 hours ago
Nita Ambani

Ambanis' Maha Aarti

8 hours ago
Radhika Merchant

Radhika Viral Moment

8 hours ago
Aishwarya Rai

Aish-Aaradhya Groove

9 hours ago
Mukesh-Nita Ambani

Mukesh-Nita's Dance

a day ago
Ranveer Singh-Deepika Padukone

DeepVeer's Dance Show

a day ago
Bill Gates

Anant-Radhika Wedding

a day ago
Anant Ambani-Nita Ambani

Anant Ambani Greets Raha

a day ago
Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh

Deepika Plays Garba

a day ago
Kareena Kapoor, Karisma Kapoor Dazzle In Ethnic Wear

Kareena-Karisma In Ethnic

a day ago
Nita Ambani

Isha-Nita Dance On Stage

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Google Layoffs: YouTube Music Team Fired For Demanding Better Pay

    World11 minutes ago

  2. DYK Katrina Kaif Took To The Same Kathak Class As Priyanka Chopra

    Entertainment11 minutes ago

  3. Samantha Ruth Prabhu Calls Allu Arjun Her Acting Role Model

    Entertainment14 minutes ago

  4. Trying To Detox Your Hair From Heat? Try These Heatless Styling Hacks

    Lifestyle15 minutes ago

  5. Javier Bardem Wants Brad Pitt To Play His Love Interest

    Entertainment16 minutes ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo