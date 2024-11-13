Published 23:25 IST, November 13th 2024
Jake Paul vs Mike Tyson Live Streaming: Full Match Card, Timings, Venue And All You Need To Know
On November 16, Mike Tyson & Jake Paul will square off in the boxing ring & This is all the information you require regarding the highly anticipated match.
- SportFit
- 2 min read
Reported by: Republic Sports Desk
Mike Tyson and Jake Paul pose for photos during a news conference promoting their upcoming boxing bout in Arlington, Texas. | Image: AP
Advertisement
Loading...
23:25 IST, November 13th 2024