Updated March 2nd, 2024 at 23:28 IST

Jake Paul vs Ryan Bourland Live Streaming: How to watch the Boxing bout in India, US, and UK?

Check out how to watch Jake Paul vs Ryan Bourland boxing bout in India, US, and UK. Know the live streaming details of the fight.

Jake Paul vs Ryan Bourland
Image:Jakepaul/X
Close to 5 months after fighting Andre August, Jake Paul is scheduled to return to the boxing ring on March 2, 2024. The Problem Child will take on Ryan Bourland in Puerto Rico. The boxing match will be the headliner fight of the event, where the exciting “Serrano vs Meinke” Championship fight card is also lined up.

Paul currently carries the professional win/loss record of 8-1. Ryan Bourland on the other hand is 17-2 in his career. So, on paper it gives an outlook of an even contest, however, the betting odds favour Paul. Nonetheless, nothing matters when the fighters enter the ring, So, without further ado let's find out how to catch the boxing event live.

Also Read | After a dramatic push and shove episode Indian boxer Neeraj Goyat signs with Jake Paul's promotion

When is Jake Paul vs Ryan Bourland taking place?

The Jake Paul vs Ryan Bourland fight will take place on March 2, 2024.

Where will the Jake Paul vs Ryan Bourland fight be held?

The match is on March 2, at Coliseo de Puerto Rico in San Juan, Puerto Rico.

At what time the Jake Paul vs Ryan Bourland fight will begin?

The Jake Paul vs Ryan Bourland fight event will begin at:

  • India: 5:30 AM IST
  • US: 7 PM ET
  • UK: 5 PM EST

Also Read | Who is Neeraj Goyat? The Indian boxer who is slated to fight Jake Paul

How to watch the live streaming of Jake Paul vs Ryan Bourland fight in the United States?

The event will stream exclusively on DAZN and Paul is expected to make his ring walk at 9 PM ET. 

How to watch the live streaming of Jake Paul vs Ryan Bourland fight in India?

Fans in India would have to get access of DAZN to watch the Jake Paul vs Ryan Bourland fight.

How to watch the live streaming of Jake Paul vs Ryan Bourland fight in United Kingdom

In the UK, the event will be live-streamed only at DAZN.

Published March 2nd, 2024 at 23:28 IST

