Updated March 30th, 2024 at 16:55 IST
No winner unless KO, NO judges: New rules for Jake Paul vs Mike Tyson boxing fight
Jake Paul vs Mike Tyson boxing fight will feature different rules. One may take a peek at the rules and might think, is this "Fight Club"?
- Sports
- 3 min read
Advertisement
Jake Paul and boxing legend Mike Tyson will take on each other at the AT&T Stadium on July 20, 2024. The fight was earlier expected to feature the usual boxing rules and regulations. However, to the intrigue of fight fans worldwide, some interesting modifications have been induced to the Jake Paul vs Mike Tyson fight.
Also Read | UFC Exclusive: UFC Flyweight fighter Erin Blanchfield on her fight
Advertisement
Jake Paul vs Mike Tyson: The fight will take place under different rules
More than two decades ago, a fictional flick by the name of "Fight Club", which featured Brad Pitt and Edward Norton, hit the theatres. Years later the movie hit the cult status, and seemingly the fights the movie portrayed, that kind of action is set to make it to the professional level. According to a new update, the Jake Paul vs Mike Tyson fight will not be time-bound. The fight will not be under the purview of judges. Therefore, the match would not end via. the judges' scorecard. There will only be one way to win i.e., Knock out. The match would go as long as both men will be on their feet.
Advertisement
While the fight would not have a time restriction, there would still be rounds. Unlike the usual 3-minute set-up, each round will of two minutes. One more alteration the fight would entail is both men would wear 16 Oz gloves. In the normal scene, the boxers enter the ring with 10 Oz gloves. These changes in the rules might charge the thrill quotient but there is one stipulation. By the looks of it, the fight may demand extra energy from both individuals hence for safety both Paul and Tyson would have to pass an EEG and EKG test to make sure their heart is capable of experiencing such kind of exertion.
Thus, with the rules set, mark your dates.
Also Read | UFC: Sean O'Malley wants to follow the footsteps of Conor McGregor
Advertisement
Jake Paul vs Mike Tyson: Preview
Though, Tyson is now 57 and may only be a reflection of what he once was, yet, once a fighter is always a fighter, and this fight may come as an opportunity for him to strike down arguably one of the most famous names in the circuit today. For Paul, it would be a shot at history. Considering his glorious past, the odds may give Tyson the favourite's tag but Paul has over the years exclaimed repeatedly that he is quite a capable boxer. So, it should be an interesting one, who do you think will hit the floor eventually?
Advertisement
Published March 30th, 2024 at 16:55 IST
Your Voice. Now Direct.
Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.