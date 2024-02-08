English
Updated January 11th, 2024 at 15:27 IST

REC Open Talent Hunt a big opportunity for boxers to make an impact: Boxing Federation of India

The open tournaments, which aim to provide a much-need platform to boxers from across the country, witnessed 16 boxers from Maharashtra winning the titles.

Republic Sports Desk
BFI Open Talent hunt
BFI Open Talent hunt | Image:BFI
With an aim to discover and nurture India’s next boxing heroes, the Boxing Federation of India (BFI) along with REC Limited, leading Maharatna Company under the Ministry of Power, are organising the Western REC Open Talent Hunt Programme at the Army Sports Institute in Pune.

The open tournaments, which aim to provide a much-need platform to boxers from across the country, witnessed 16 boxers from Maharashtra winning the titles in the junior and sub-junior categories. The competition for the elite and youth categories will take place from January 12 to 19.

This championship is part of the four open preliminary tournaments that the boxing federation has planned to organise in all four corners of the country for elite, youth, junior and sub-junior categories for both men and women boxers.

These are open tournaments and anyone can participate and get themselves enrolled to showcase their skills.

“Boxing Federation of India and REC are committed to the growth of Indian boxing and this REC Open Talent Hunt Programme is a significant step to identify and nurture budding boxers from across the country. The programme is open to any boxers who possess the skills and have potential. It is a big opportunity for boxers to make an impact in the national scene. Through this program, BFI and REC also aim to promote the sport in every corner of the country and increase the participation and exposure for the game,” stated Hemanta Kumar Kalita, Secretary General, Boxing Federation of India.

In addition, boxers will also have the chance to win a wild card entry for national camps, presenting them with a unique opportunity to train and compete at the highest level under the guidance of experienced coaches and mentors as well as to represent the country.

The boxers, in their respective categories, can participate in all four open tournaments and the top performers will compete in the combined final.   Furthermore, the winners will be invited to participate in the pruning trials for inclusion in the BFI’s national camps, creating a pathway for talents to make a direct cut and get a shot to play for the country.

The Northern Open Talent Hunt was held at SAI NCOE in Rohtak in September last year while Southern Open Talent Hunt and Eastern Open Talent Hunt are scheduled to be staged at the Sree Kanteerava Indoor Stadium in Bangalore (January 28 to February 13) and Sarusajai Sports Complex in Guwahati (February 28 to March 15) respectively.

Published January 11th, 2024 at 15:27 IST

