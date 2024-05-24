Advertisement

The Ryan Garcia and PED sagas continue to escalate as the situation seems to have no end. The boxer's fight against Devin Haney, which he won, came under fire after it was reported that Garcia had made use of some banned performance-enhancing substitute, and the reports have been saying that he tested positive in the first sample of the VADA testing. After the initial reports tested positive, Garcia demanded a second test to prove his innocence. But the situation did not turn in Ryan's favour as the B sample of Garcia also tested positive.

Boxer Ryan Garcia lands in more trouble! B-sample tests positive after the initial report

Boxer Ryan Garcia has tested positive for ostarine not just once but twice in two separate tests, with samples taken before his fight against Devin Haney on April 20th, 2024. Ryan defeated Haney in points but did not win the WBC Champion after he missed the weight cut. The results of the tests done by the Voluntary Anti-Doping Association (VADA) were not revealed until after the fight, which has put up a lot of suspicion. Following the newest iteration of the Garcia drug testing story, renowned MMA journalist Ariel Helwani took to X to transmit a message from Ryan Garcia's legal team. Ryan Garcia has denied purposefully using performance-enhancing drugs after his B-sample tested positive for a forbidden substance. The 25-year-old plans to use "contamination" from a contaminated supplement in the course of his defense.

"Ryan Garcia is committed to clean and fair competition and has never intentionally used any banned substance... Ryan has voluntarily submitted to tests throughout his career, which have always shown negative results.

"We are certain that one of the natural supplements Ryan was using in the lead up to the fight will prove to be contaminated and are in the process of testing the supplements to determine the exact source," Garcia's legal team said.

Boxer Ryan Garcia has only one defeat on his 26-fight record, a 2023 loss to Gervonta Davis, and is regarded as one of the biggest names in American boxing.