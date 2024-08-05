sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Bangladesh Protests | Israel-Hamas War | Paris Olympics | US Elections |

Published 10:08 IST, August 5th 2024

Terence Crawford could see big payday, bigger challenge in super fight with Canelo Álvarez

Terence Crawford was trying to retain his crown as the consensus best pound-for-pound boxer in the world, remain undefeated, and become a four-division champion, all of which he accomplished with the unanimous decision win on Saturday.

Reported by: Associated Press Television News
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
Terence Crawford
Terence Crawford walks to the ring before a super welterweight championship boxing match against Israil Madrimov in Los Angeles | Image: AP
  • Listen to this article
  • 3 min read
Advertisement

10:08 IST, August 5th 2024