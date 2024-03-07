Advertisement

Boxing fans were taken aback by the surprising announcement of a ring comeback by legendary boxer Mike Tyson, who is set to square off against social media sensation Jake Paul. This news has come a massive surprise for many, who never thought that Tyson would return to the ring to fight a person 30 years younger than him.

Mike Tyson vs Jake Paul

The former undisputed heavyweight world champion, Mike Tyson, aged 57, will step into the ring to face Jake Paul, aged 27, in a boxing bout scheduled for July 20 at the AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. Paul, known primarily for his online presence, entered the boxing realm and secured his second professional fight by knocking out NBA star Nate Robinson on the undercard of Tyson's previous exhibition match against Roy Jones Jr. in November 2020.

“The biggest fight of the 21st century, in the biggest NFL stadium in the US, broadcast live, on the biggest streaming platform in the world…that’s the MVP way. Whether you’re tuning in on Netflix or showing out in person, whether you’re team Paul or team Tyson, or whether you’re a lifelong boxing fan or watching your first fight, you’re not going to want to miss this event. I could not be more excited to make this amazing fight available to all Netflix subscribers alongside the hardest hitter of all time, Mike Tyson, on Saturday, July 20th,” Jake Paul wrote on Instagram.

Despite Mike Tyson's earlier dismissal of any return to boxing following his exhibition bout, he has now agreed to a one-off showcase against Paul. The nature of the bout, whether professionally sanctioned or exhibition, remains unclear. Adding to the intrigue, the fight will be broadcast live on Netflix, marking the streaming giant's debut in the realm of combat sports.

Jake Paul's recent victory over Ryan Bourland, a relatively unknown boxer, showcased his prowess in the ring as he continues to make strides in his boxing career.