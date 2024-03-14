Updated March 14th, 2024 at 13:05 IST
‘The fun has just begun’ Mike Tyson gets into action as he trains for his fight against Jake Paul
Jake Paul should worry as Mike Tyson returns to training, and it looks like he hasn't missed a step after so many years of action.
- Sports
- 2 min read
Advertisement
A recently announced boxing event has attracted attention like none other as it has been deemed as a clash of the generations. One of the most iconic names in the boxing industry, Mike Tyson, will engage in a battle with Youtuber and boxer Jake Paul in a ring, and it has been something the fans have been talking about. Jake has been on a sparring spree and is an active boxer, but Tyson seems to be well past his prime. However, one of his latest sparring clips is garnering attention, and it looks like Paul needs to worry about the fight.
Also Read: WWE inducts legendary Muhammad Ali into the Hall of Fame 2024
Advertisement
Mike Tyson is still fast! New clip goes viral as Iron Mike returns to training
Not too long ago, Mike Tyson was seen walking with the help of a cane and a wheelchair. But it looks like Jake Paul needs to worry about his fight against Mike Tyson as the 57-year-old has showcased that he still has the rabid tiger inside him. Iron Mike has returned to his training to prepare for his fight, and he looks as sharp as a knife as he spars with efficiency. The clip shared by Iron Mike on his social media accounts has attracted a lot of attention, where he can be seen honing his exemplary boxing skills. In the clip, Mike can also be heard saying that the fun has just begun.
Advertisement
‘It’s day 1…the fun has just begun,’ he captioned on his video post.
Advertisement
Also Read: It's BOSS TIME in AEW! Former WWE superstar Sasha Banks officially debuts at Tony Khan's Promotion
The widely anticipated yet shocking boxing match-up was made official by the YouTube sensation, where he revealed that the fight is all set to stream on Netflix. For the fight fans, it is a massive encounter as one of the greatest boxers of all time will go up against a popular YouTuber who is also recognized for his boxing skills. Not just the fight fans but everyone in the combat sports fraternity is intrigued to see the clash.
Advertisement
The Jake Paul vs Mike Tyson clash is all set to take place on July 20th, 2-24, and it will take place at the AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.
Advertisement
Published March 14th, 2024 at 13:05 IST
Your Voice. Now Direct.
Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.