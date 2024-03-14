Advertisement

A recently announced boxing event has attracted attention like none other as it has been deemed as a clash of the generations. One of the most iconic names in the boxing industry, Mike Tyson, will engage in a battle with Youtuber and boxer Jake Paul in a ring, and it has been something the fans have been talking about. Jake has been on a sparring spree and is an active boxer, but Tyson seems to be well past his prime. However, one of his latest sparring clips is garnering attention, and it looks like Paul needs to worry about the fight.

Also Read: WWE inducts legendary Muhammad Ali into the Hall of Fame 2024

Advertisement

Mike Tyson is still fast! New clip goes viral as Iron Mike returns to training

Not too long ago, Mike Tyson was seen walking with the help of a cane and a wheelchair. But it looks like Jake Paul needs to worry about his fight against Mike Tyson as the 57-year-old has showcased that he still has the rabid tiger inside him. Iron Mike has returned to his training to prepare for his fight, and he looks as sharp as a knife as he spars with efficiency. The clip shared by Iron Mike on his social media accounts has attracted a lot of attention, where he can be seen honing his exemplary boxing skills. In the clip, Mike can also be heard saying that the fun has just begun.

Advertisement

‘It’s day 1…the fun has just begun’ pic.twitter.com/RUbzX1Coba — Mike Tyson (@MikeTyson) March 14, 2024

‘It’s day 1…the fun has just begun,’ he captioned on his video post.

Advertisement

Also Read: It's BOSS TIME in AEW! Former WWE superstar Sasha Banks officially debuts at Tony Khan's Promotion

The widely anticipated yet shocking boxing match-up was made official by the YouTube sensation, where he revealed that the fight is all set to stream on Netflix. For the fight fans, it is a massive encounter as one of the greatest boxers of all time will go up against a popular YouTuber who is also recognized for his boxing skills. Not just the fight fans but everyone in the combat sports fraternity is intrigued to see the clash.

Advertisement

The Jake Paul vs Mike Tyson clash is all set to take place on July 20th, 2-24, and it will take place at the AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.