×

Top Trending Stories

English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 14th, 2024 at 13:05 IST

‘The fun has just begun’ Mike Tyson gets into action as he trains for his fight against Jake Paul

Jake Paul should worry as Mike Tyson returns to training, and it looks like he hasn't missed a step after so many years of action.

Reported by: Pavitra Shome
Mike Tyson
Mike Tyson trains for his fight against Jake Paul | Image:Netflix / X/@MikeTyson
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

A recently announced boxing event has attracted attention like none other as it has been deemed as a clash of the generations. One of the most iconic names in the boxing industry, Mike Tyson, will engage in a battle with Youtuber and boxer Jake Paul in a ring, and it has been something the fans have been talking about. Jake has been on a sparring spree and is an active boxer, but Tyson seems to be well past his prime. However, one of his latest sparring clips is garnering attention, and it looks like Paul needs to worry about the fight. 

Also Read: WWE inducts legendary Muhammad Ali into the Hall of Fame 2024

Advertisement

Mike Tyson is still fast! New clip goes viral as Iron Mike returns to training

Not too long ago, Mike Tyson was seen walking with the help of a cane and a wheelchair. But it looks like Jake Paul needs to worry about his fight against Mike Tyson as the 57-year-old has showcased that he still has the rabid tiger inside him. Iron Mike has returned to his training to prepare for his fight, and he looks as sharp as a knife as he spars with efficiency. The clip shared by Iron Mike on his social media accounts has attracted a lot of attention, where he can be seen honing his exemplary boxing skills. In the clip, Mike can also be heard saying that the fun has just begun. 

Advertisement

‘It’s day 1…the fun has just begun,’ he captioned on his video post.

Advertisement

Also Read: It's BOSS TIME in AEW! Former WWE superstar Sasha Banks officially debuts at Tony Khan's Promotion

The widely anticipated yet shocking boxing match-up was made official by the YouTube sensation, where he revealed that the fight is all set to stream on Netflix. For the fight fans, it is a massive encounter as one of the greatest boxers of all time will go up against a popular YouTuber who is also recognized for his boxing skills. Not just the fight fans but everyone in the combat sports fraternity is intrigued to see the clash.

Advertisement

The Jake Paul vs Mike Tyson clash is all set to take place on July 20th, 2-24, and it will take place at the AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.  

Advertisement

Published March 14th, 2024 at 13:05 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Yuvraj Singh comments on MI removing Rohit Sharma as captain

Yuvraj not happy with MI

a few seconds ago
Arjun Singh joins BJP

BREAKING: Disgruntled TMC

a few seconds ago
Representative

Japanese bonds surge

a minute ago
Pizza Delivery Boy Wins 5 Crore Lottery | Details Inside

Delivery Boy Wins 5 Crore

2 minutes ago
NTPC power projects inauguration

NTPC 400 bn generation

2 minutes ago
india latest news

India News LIVE: Supreme

3 minutes ago
Real estate

Foreign funds in realty

4 minutes ago
Notebook

Movies On First Love

5 minutes ago
Elephant slowly makes his way to a hospital bed to visit his suffering human caretaker

Elephant Visits Caretaker

5 minutes ago
OpenAI

OpenAI new partnerships

7 minutes ago
Former ED Chief Sanjay Mishra Frontrunner for Election Commissioner Post

EC meet over Commissioner

8 minutes ago
Mike Tyson

Tyson trains to fight

11 minutes ago
MBA Student dies by suicide in college hostel room

MBA student suicide

12 minutes ago
Pakistan

Michael Kasprowicz in 'p

12 minutes ago
Changing weather

Health Tips

12 minutes ago
Lok Sabha Elections 2024 LIVE

Lok Sabha Polls LIVE

13 minutes ago
Bengaluru Shootout

Bengaluru Shootout

15 minutes ago
One Nation, One Election: 10 BIG Takeaways

One Nation, One Election

16 minutes ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Fire Breaks Out in a House in Shahdara, Children, Adults Feared Trapped

    India News5 hours ago

  2. ED Raids Multiple Locations In Sandeshkhali Linked to Sheikh Shahjahan

    India News5 hours ago

  3. Ghazipur: 1 Killed, 6 Injured as Car Rams into Shops, Video Emerges

    India News5 hours ago

  4. Massive Fire Breaks Out at Commercial Building in Indore

    India News11 hours ago

  5. MHA to Set Up Helpline for Those Seeking Indian Citizenship Under CAA

    India News13 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo