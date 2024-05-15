Advertisement

After a lot of anticipation, the ultimate clash to crown a new champion is all set to happen soon. The Tyson Fury vs Oleksandr Usyk clash, the fight which had to be held back, will finally happen, and it will crown the undisputed heavyweight champion of the world. The last championship match dates back to the 90s, and Lennox Lewis was the last man to hold the title, History will be made in Saudi Arabia as one of the biggest boxing matches of the modern era features two undefeated boxers, The Gypsy King and The Cat, and the fight is being named as the Ring of Fire. A new champion will be crowned after 25 years, and the moment will be nothing less than historic. Ahead of the boxing event, take a look at all of the fight card, timings, venue, and more.

Tyson Fury Vs Oleksandr Usyk: Match Card

Match Weight Class Tyson Fury vs. Oleksandr Usyk Heavyweight Jai Opetaia vs. Mairis Briedis Heavyweight Joe Cardina vs. Anthony Cacace Super Featherweight Agit Kabayel vs. Frank Sanchez Heavyweight Sergey Kovalev vs. Robin Sirwan Safar Cruiserwright Mark Chamberlain vs Joshua Oluwaseun Wahab Lightweight Isaac Lowe vs. Hasibullah Ahmadi Featherweight Moses Itauma vs. Ilja Mezencev Heavyweight Daniel Lapin vs. Octavio Pudivitr Light Heavyweight David Nyika vs. Michael Seitz Cruiserweight

When will the Tyson Fury Vs Oleksandr Usyk take place?

The Tyson Fury Vs Oleksandr Usyk match will commence on Sunday, May 19th, 2024. The Main card will begin on Saturday, 09:30 PM IST, while the Fury vs Usyk Main event will take place around 03:30 AM onwards on Sunday.

Where will the Tyson Fury Vs Oleksandr Usyk take place?

The Tyson Fury Vs Oleksandr Usyk match will be hosted at the Kingdom Arena in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

How to watch the Tyson Fury Vs Oleksandr Usyk Live telecast in India?

Unfortunately, fans in India cannot watch the Tyson Fury Vs Oleksandr Usyk match live telecast since there is no official broadcast.

How to watch the Tyson Fury Vs Oleksandr Usyk Live Streaming in India?

Fans in India can watch the Tyson Fury Vs Oleksandr Usyk Live Streaming via DAZN.

How to watch the Tyson Fury Vs Oleksandr Usyk Live Streaming in the UK?

Fans in the UK can watch the Tyson Fury Vs Oleksandr Usyk match via TNT Sports Box Office and Sky Sports PPV. The live stream will be available on DAZN. The main card is set to begin at 05:00 PM GMT onwards.

How to watch the Tyson Fury Vs Oleksandr Usyk Live Streaming in the US?

Fans in the US can watch the Tyson Fury Vs Oleksandr Usyk live streaming via DAZN PPV. It will take place from 11:30 PM ET onwards. The main card is set to begin on Saturday, May 18th, at 14:00 ET / 12:00 PT.

How to watch the Tyson Fury Vs Oleksandr Usyk Live Streaming in AUS?

Fans in Australia can watch Tyson Fury Vs Oleksandr Usyk live streaming via DAZN AUS. It will take place on Sunday, May 19, at 05:00 AM AEDT onwards.