Advertisement

The world will witness the crowning of an undisputed heavyweight champion this afternoon, for the first time in more than 20 years. The Ring of Fire boxing event, which takes place tonight at Saudi Arabia's Kingdom Arena, will feature British heavyweight champion Tyson Fury and Ukrainian cruiserweight champion Oleksandr Usyk. Are you prepared to tune in? If you're looking for a means to watch this pay-per-view exclusive battle, we have you covered. Here's everything you need to know about watching Tyson Fury vs. Oleksandr Usyk, including the full fight card, free streaming options, and more.

Also Read | Dvailishvili speaks on the idea of fighting friend Aljamain Sterling

Advertisement

When will the Tyson Fury Vs Oleksandr Usyk take place?

The Tyson Fury Vs Oleksandr Usyk match will commence on Sunday, May 19th, 2024. The Main card will begin on Saturday, 09:30 PM IST, while the Fury vs Usyk Main event will take place around 03:30 AM onwards on Sunday.

Advertisement

Where will the Tyson Fury Vs Oleksandr Usyk take place?

The Tyson Fury Vs Oleksandr Usyk match will be hosted at the Kingdom Arena in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

Advertisement

Also Read: 'It's war on the McGregors': Ryan Garcia offers an INTENSE RETORT after Conor McGregor's outburst

How to watch the Tyson Fury Vs Oleksandr Usyk Live telecast in India?

Unfortunately, fans in India cannot watch the Tyson Fury Vs Oleksandr Usyk match live telecast since there is no official broadcast.

How to watch the Tyson Fury Vs Oleksandr Usyk Live Streaming in India?

Fans in India can watch the Tyson Fury Vs Oleksandr Usyk Live Streaming via DAZN.

How to watch the Tyson Fury Vs Oleksandr Usyk Live Streaming in the UK?

Fans in the UK can watch the Tyson Fury Vs Oleksandr Usyk match via TNT Sports Box Office and Sky Sports PPV. The live stream will be available on DAZN. The main card is set to begin at 05:00 PM GMT onwards.

How to watch the Tyson Fury Vs Oleksandr Usyk Live Streaming in the US?

Fans in the US can watch the Tyson Fury Vs Oleksandr Usyk live streaming via DAZN PPV. It will take place from 11:30 PM ET onwards. The main card is set to begin on Saturday, May 18th, at 14:00 ET / 12:00 PT.

How to watch the Tyson Fury Vs Oleksandr Usyk Live Streaming in AUS?

Fans in Australia can watch Tyson Fury Vs Oleksandr Usyk live streaming via DAZN AUS. It will take place on Sunday, May 19, at 05:00 AM AEDT onwards.