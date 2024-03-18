Updated March 18th, 2024 at 20:55 IST
'Looking for a solid name': Boxing GOAT Floyd Mayweather keen for an exhibition fight in India
Professional boxing legend Floyd Mayweather Jr on Monday said he is eager to participate in an exhibition fight in India this year.
Floyd Mayweather, who is widely regarded as arguably the greatest boxer of all time has shifted his attention toward India. The boxer has made it known that he is looking to have a bout in India in 2024 and is open to facing an Indian opponent. Mayweather is 50-0 in professional boxing, and of late he is been taking part in exhibition matches. In the fight of the kind, the boxer has squared off against YouTuber turned boxer turned WWE superstar, Logan Paul.
Floyd Mayweather is keen to fight in India
The 47-year-old former boxing champion boasts of a perfect 50-0 record in the professional circuit, which includes 27 knockouts.
"It's possible. I look forward to having an exhibition over here in 2024. We are looking for a solid name as a solid opponent," Mayweather told PTI over phone from Mumbai.
Since Mayweather is widely known in India, there could be several challengers who could come to the fore. Thus, let's see how this unfolds. In whatever case, whether he fights an Indian or not, Mayweather will surely pull a huge crowd in India should the planning propels.
(With Inputs from PTI)
Published March 18th, 2024 at 20:55 IST
