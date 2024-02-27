English
Updated February 27th, 2024 at 17:56 IST

Who is Neeraj Goyat? The Indian boxer who is slated to fight Jake Paul

Indian boxer, Neeraj Goyat, is making rounds on the internet following his intense meeting with Jake Paul. Thus, here's a quick go-through of Neeraj's profile.

Republic Sports Desk
Neeraj Goyat
Neeraj Goyat | Image:Neerajgoyat/instagram
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Following the intensifying visuals that have come forward, that show YouTuber turned boxer, Jake Paul indulging in a face-to-face quarrel with India's Neeraj Goyat, the search trends are heavy with the queries related to Goyat. There is a worldwide curiosity regarding, who is Neeraj Goyat. For those who are aware of India's boxing scene might need no introduction of Neeraj Goyat. For the rest here's a quick go-through.

Who is Neeraj Goyat?

Born on November 11, 1991, Neeraj Goyat is an Indian boxer from Haryana. From a tender age, he developed a penchant for becoming a sportsperson, and while initially he wanted to become a gymnast, something else was written in his destiny. The sport of Boxing eventually attracted him and thus he started to box at the age of 15. With the determination to follow in the footsteps of his idol Mike Tyson, Neeraj Goyat quickly gained his ground in Boxing and what followed up was accolades. 

Goyat officially received the tag of India's most promising boxer in 2008. He is the only Indian to have fought three 12-round matches and won as well. He is also the first pro boxer from India, who has made it to the WBC World Rankings. He is been ranked 20th in the past.

Neeraj Goyat: Weight class and boxing record

Neeraj Goyat weighs in the range of 65 to 70 Kg and stands 1.71 m tall. He typically fights in the Welterweight category. Goyat has featured in a total of 24 professional fights. He has won 18 of the contests, lost 4, and drawn 2. He has held the WBC Asia Championship three times in 2015, 2016, and 2017. 

Neeraj Goyat: Major international and national-level achievements

Neeraj Goyat won a bronze medal in the Olympic qualifiers tournament 2016 in Venezuela. He also attained a Bronze medal in the Youth Commonwealth Games of 2008.

National level achievements

  • Junior national 2007 – bronze
  • Youth National 2008 – gold
  • All India Super Cup 2010 – silver
  • All India AK Mishra 2010 – gold
  • National Games 2011 – silver
  • Senior national 2012 – silver

Other highlights

Besides being an established professional boxer, Neeraj is a renowned TV personality in India and has also appeared in a couple of Bollywood and Tollywood movies as well. Goyat is quite popular on social media too. On Instagram, his following is heading towards a million mark.

Published February 27th, 2024 at 17:45 IST

