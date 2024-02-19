Advertisement

Whenever the debate of the best boxer of modern times is raised, Floyd Mayweather and Manny Pacquiao fans will fight to determine their favourites as the top-tier boxers. Mayweather and Pacquiao have revolutionized the sport of boxing into what it is now. But the Filipino striker seems to be in good shape and is eager to go for another round at the upcoming Paris Olympics. But his hopes were dashed after it was determined that PacMan would not be able to compete. Let's take a look at the reason why.

Manny Pacquiao's Olympics hope smashed! Why wasn't he allowed to compete?

Manny Pacquiao, despite being retired, showcased his interest in coming out of retirement for the Boxing Olympic tournament that will be held at the Roland Garros Stadium, the venue where the iconic clay-court French Open takes place, in Paris. The Philippines reportedly sought to obtain a "universality" entry, which is awarded straight to the Olympics for countries with insufficient Olympic athletes, enabling Pacquiao to participate in the Games.

However, the IOC sent a letter to the Philippines they denied the exemption, citing that they will not change the age limit for an exception, given that Pacquiao has aged five years beyond the entry limit. They conveyed that the 40-year-old age limit for boxers will remain enforced. Following the de-recognition of the International Boxing Association (IBA), the IOC currently administers Olympic boxing.

"Universality places are not allocated to [teams] with an average of more than eight athletes in individual sports/disciplines at the last two editions of the Olympic Games," the IOC said in a statement.

To refresh the readers' memory, it was the same reason Mary Kom hasn't been able to take part in competitive boxing. Despite having the grit to fight, the IBA restrictions are holding her back as she has officially turned 41, with the rules clearly stating that boxers cannot be in competitive action after reaching the limit of 40.

"I have the hunger still, but unfortunately, because of the age limit it is over; I cannot compete in any competition. I want to play more, but I am being forced to quit (due to the age limit). I have to retire. I have achieved everything in my life," Mary said during an event.

While Mary Kom hasn't announced her retirement, she could be a part of exhibition boxing matches. Unlike Manny Pacquiao, who retired on September 2021 after 72 fights and 12 World title wins.

(With AP Inputs)