×

Top Trending Stories

English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 11th, 2024 at 10:32 IST

World Championships medallist Boxer Nishant Dev one win away from securing Paris Olympic quota

23-year-old World Championships medallist Nishant Dev moved within touching distance of a Paris Olympic quota after he registered a dominant victory over Christos Karaitis of Greece to enter the 71kg quarterfinals of the first World Olympic Boxing Qualifier.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Nishant Dev
India boxer Nishant Dev in action | Image: BFI
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

World Championships medallist Nishant Dev moved within touching distance of a Paris Olympic quota after he reympic Boxing Qualifier here.

The 23-year-old, who won the featherweight bronze at the World Championships last year, continued his rich vein of form, as he out-punched Karaitis by a 5-0 unanimous decision in the pre-quarterfinals late on Sunday.

Advertisement

With the qualifying tournament offering four quota places in the men's 71kg weight class, Dev needs to win his quarterfinal on Monday to seal his passage for Paris Games and earn the fifth 2024 Olympic quota for India and the first in the men's category in boxing.

However, Dev, who is vying to compete in his debut Olympic, will have his task cut out as he faces a tough opponent in 2021 World Championship silver medallist Omari Jones of the USA in the last eight round on Monday.

Advertisement

The Haryana boxer is the only Indian boxer out of the nine-member contingent who is still in the fray for a quota.

All others, including 2023 World Championship bronze medallists Deepak Bhoria (51kg) and Mohammed Hussamudin (57kg) crashed out after losing their opening bouts.

Advertisement

Four Indians -- Nikhat Zareen (50kg), Preeti Pawar (54kg), Parveen Hooda (57kg) and Lovlina Borgohain (75kg) -- have so far secured Paris quotas at the Asian Games last year.

The remaining Indian boxers will get a final chance to seal their passage to Paris during the second World Olympic Boxing Qualifier, scheduled to be held in Bangkok from May 23 to June 3. Between 45 and 51 boxers will qualify from the Bangkok meet.

Advertisement

India had nine boxers competing in the Tokyo Olympics with Borgohain winning the only medal, a bronze. The Boxing Federation of India will hope to match the number if not increase it.

Advertisement

Published March 11th, 2024 at 10:32 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

arvind kejriwal

Desperate Kejriwal

18 hours ago
EAM Jaishankar Meets Iceland's FM Bjarni Benediktsson In Delhi

EAM Meets Iceland's FM

19 hours ago
Diljit Dosanjh

Diljit Dances In Kinnaur

19 hours ago
Tiger Shroff

Tiger-Akshay's Banter

19 hours ago
Sara Ali Khan

Sara In Bodycon Outfit

19 hours ago
Sai Pallavi

Sai Pallavi's Viral Video

19 hours ago
Deepika Padukone

Deepika Stuns In Casuals

19 hours ago
Sini Shetty

Sini At Miss World 2024

19 hours ago
Surbhi Chandna

Surbhi Praises Husband

19 hours ago
Neha Kakkar

Neha-Husband Together

19 hours ago
Vikrant Massey

Vikrant In Causals

2 days ago
Alia Bhatt

Alia Dons Stylish Top

2 days ago
Mira Kapoor

Mira Dons All-Black Look

2 days ago
Sukhvinder Singh

Sukhvinder At Airport

2 days ago
Karishma Tanna

Karishma In Athleisure

2 days ago
Murder Mubarak photos

Murder Mubarak BTS

2 days ago
Babil Khan

Babil Aces Casual Look

2 days ago
Siddhant Chaturvedi

Siddhant Dons Cap

2 days ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. 'Naye Bharat Ki Tasveer': Stunning Video of Dwarka Expressway Goes Viral

    India News6 minutes ago

  2. Bitcoin consolidates above $68,000, ETH eyes to break $4,000

    Business News7 minutes ago

  3. LIVE: PM Modi to inaugurate Haryana section of Dwarka Expressway Shortly

    India News7 minutes ago

  4. 'He is Wrong,' says Netanyahu in Response to Biden's Criticism

    World7 minutes ago

  5. Won't Leave Chhindwara In Any Condition, Says Kamal Nath | LIVE

    Lok Sabha Elections7 minutes ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo