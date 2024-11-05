sb.scorecardresearch
  • Braves reliever Joe Jiménez to be sidelined 8-12 months following knee surgery

Published 20:28 IST, November 5th 2024

Braves reliever Joe Jiménez to be sidelined 8-12 months following knee surgery

Braves reliever Joe Jiménez is expected to miss much of the 2025 season and possibly all of it after surgery to repair cartilage in his left knee. The team confirmed Monday night that Jiménez is likely to be sidelined for approximately eight to 12 months following the operation last week.

Reported by: Associated Press Television News
Joe Jiménez
Joe Jiménez | Image: AP
