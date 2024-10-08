sb.scorecardresearch
  India Assured of a Medal at Asian Table Tennis Championships After Women's Side Defeat South Korea

Published 19:00 IST, October 8th 2024

India Assured of a Medal at Asian Table Tennis Championships After Women’s Side Defeat South Korea

India Women's team have defeated Olympic Bronze medalist South Korea in the semifinals, assuring themselves of a medal at the Asian Table Tennis Championship.

Reported by: Republic Sports Desk
India Women's Team assured of medal at Asian Table Tennis Championships
India Women's Team assured of medal at Asian Table Tennis Championships | Image: ATTU
  2 min read
17:11 IST, October 8th 2024