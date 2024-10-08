Published 19:00 IST, October 8th 2024
India Assured of a Medal at Asian Table Tennis Championships After Women’s Side Defeat South Korea
India Women's team have defeated Olympic Bronze medalist South Korea in the semifinals, assuring themselves of a medal at the Asian Table Tennis Championship.
- SportFit
- 2 min read
Reported by: Republic Sports Desk
India Women's Team assured of medal at Asian Table Tennis Championships | Image: ATTU
