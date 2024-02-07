Advertisement

New Delhi: Former Pakistan cricketer Shoaib Malik married popular Pakistan actor Sana Javed amid rumours of separation from Sania Mirza. Taking to Instagram, Shoaib shared photos from their wedding ceremony on Saturday. "Alhamdullilah. And We created you in pairs", the Pak cricketer captioned his wedding picture. Check out his Insta post below.

Malik's marriage with Sana comes days after Sania shared a cryptic post about 'marriage and divorce,' sparking debate across the internet. Her post read, 'Marriage is hard. Divorce is hard. Choose your hard. Obesity is hard. Being fit is hard. Choose your hard. Being in debt is hard. Being financially disciplined is hard. Choose your hard. Communication is hard. Not communicating is hard. Choose your hard. Life will never be easy. It will always be hard. But we can choose our hard. Pick wisely."

Sania Mirza and Shoaib Malik's divorce speculations first surfaced in 2022. The duo had tied the knot in 2010 and welcomed their son Izhaan in October 2018.

About Sana Javed And His Love Story With Shoaib Malik

Advertisement

Sana Javed, a prominent Pakistani actress known for her work in Urdu television, embarked on her acting journey in 2012 with the drama series "Shehr-e-Zaat." Since then, she has graced the screen with her talent in various serials, gaining widespread recognition for her performances.

One of the pivotal moments in Sana Javed's career came with her portrayal of the titular character in the romantic drama "Khaani." Her compelling performance in the series not only garnered appreciation from viewers but also earned her a nomination at the Lux Style Awards, solidifying her status in the Pakistani entertainment industry.

Advertisement

Speculations about a romantic involvement between Sana Javed and Pakistani cricketer Malik had already been circulating, and the cricketer added fuel to the rumours when he extended birthday wishes to the actress. Sharing a photo of the two on Instagram, Malik captioned the post with a simple yet intriguing message: "Happy Birthday Buddy."

Beyond their personal connection, Malik publicly supported Sana Javed when she faced criticism for alleged rude behavior towards juniors and makeup artists on a set. The 41-year-old cricketer stood by the "Pyaare Afzal" actress during the controversy, showcasing solidarity and defending her against the accusations.

Advertisement

"I have known Sana Javed for quite some time now and have had the opportunity to work with her multiple times, from my personal experience I can only say that she has always been kind & courteous towards me & the people around us," Malik wrote on X (formerly Twitter) in March 2022.