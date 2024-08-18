sb.scorecardresearch
Published 22:17 IST, August 18th 2024

Brentford beats Crystal Palace 2-1 in Premier League after Eze's goal is disallowed

Brentford benefited from a fortunate bounce and a disputed refereeing decision to beat Crystal Palace 2-1 in their Premier League opener on Sunday despite striker Ivan Toney being left out of the squad ahead of a possible transfer.

Reported by: Associated Press Television News
