Published 14:08 IST, September 7th 2024
Brock Purdy could be the next man up for a mega payday from the San Francisco 49ers
The 49ers' arduous summer of contract negotiations ended with San Francisco handing out megadeals to stars Trent Williams and Brandon Aiyuk in time for them to be ready to be on the field for the start of the season.
- SportFit
- 4 min read
Reported by: Associated Press Television News
San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy (13) throws against the Las Vegas Raiders during the first half of an NFL preseason football game | Image: AP
- Listen to this article
- 4 min read
Advertisement
14:08 IST, September 7th 2024